PHUKET: A British expat involved in a horrific accident in which a pedestrian’s body was torn to pieces has been cleared of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.

transportaccidentsdeathpolice

By The Phuket News

Monday 5 November 2018, 10:38AM

The victim’s body was torn apart by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Paul John Mercer was driving his black Phuket-registered Mercedes-Benz C250 northbound along Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai at about 4:45am on Oct 10 when he struck a man on the road.

The man, who was known to locals for collecting recyclable litter from the side of the road but who police have still yet to identify, was dismembered by the force of the impact. Parts of his body were left strewn across the road. (See initial report here.)

The investigating officer in the case, Capt Warawud Sansop of the Thalang Police, told The Phuket News today (Nov 5) that he has now received the hospital report on drug and alcohol tests on Mr Mercer’s blood.

“I have the test results now, and it shows him negative for alcohol and drugs,” Capt Warawud said.

Mercer remains charged with reckless driving causing death, Capt Warawud confirmed.

“That charge remains. He was charged on the Monday (Oct 15)," he noted.

Capt Warawud declined to reveal any more information about the investigation, including whether police have any idea how fast the Mercedes was travelling at the time of the impact, only saying, “I don’t know” or “I don’t know that yet”.