Blood test clears Brit expat of drunk driving in horrific accident

PHUKET: A British expat involved in a horrific accident in which a pedestrian’s body was torn to pieces has been cleared of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 November 2018, 10:38AM

The victim’s body was torn apart by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The victim's body was torn apart by the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Paul John Mercer was driving his black Phuket-registered Mercedes-Benz C250 northbound along Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai at about 4:45am on Oct 10 when he struck a man on the road.

The man, who was known to locals for collecting recyclable litter from the side of the road but who police have still yet to identify, was dismembered by the force of the impact. Parts of his body were left strewn across the road. (See initial report here.)

The investigating officer in the case, Capt Warawud Sansop of the Thalang Police, told The Phuket News today (Nov 5) that he has now received the hospital report on drug and alcohol tests on Mr Mercer’s blood.

“I have the test results now, and it shows him negative for alcohol and drugs,” Capt Warawud said.

Mercer remains charged with reckless driving causing death, Capt Warawud confirmed.

“That charge remains. He was charged on the Monday (Oct 15)," he noted.

Capt Warawud declined to reveal any more information about the investigation, including whether police have any idea how fast the Mercedes was travelling at the time of the impact, only saying, “I don’t know” or “I don’t know that yet”.

 

 

Kurt | 06 November 2018 - 14:19:28 

Last few days I had to make a few trips v.v to Phuket airport, all recorded by my dash cam. I did send the recording to European friends.  Reaction:  'Oooh, you dare to drive there, unbelievable',  No highway police over
there on Phuket to control driving dicipline?'  No, there isn't as phuket is not a Thailand Smart 4.0 Province.

malczx7r | 06 November 2018 - 11:51:10 

The guy was obviously in the middle of the road, I hated driving at night in Phuket, you had motorbikes with no lights, driving the wrong way, cars with no lights on, pedestrians crossing in dark clothes, it was only a matter of time!

Kurt | 06 November 2018 - 11:27:45 

@ Capt B,  assuming that car driver has a thai first class insurance, it is up to the insurance ( after investigating accident) to decide or self employed road cleaner dependents  will be given some money. As a 'driver', I would leave it in hands of my thai car insurance. That is why we have thai insurances. Question remains: Did the road cleaner doing enough himself to be visible at night...

Capt B | 06 November 2018 - 09:03:37 

As Mr Mercer was not in the wrong & at this stage only the " Alledged Offender" as per the charge sheet, will Mr Mercer's Compulsory Motor Vehicle Insurance that he pays for when he registers his car have to pay compensation to the victim's dependents ?

Capt B | 06 November 2018 - 09:01:26 

Not a "pedestrian", the victim was a "self employed road cleaner" working on the road at night whilst failing to wear reflective high visibility safety clothing, probably situated in the center of the road where he shouldn't have been when the initial impact occurred. I am glad that Mr Mercer wasn't drunk or drug affected. ...

CaptainJack69 | 05 November 2018 - 13:22:24 

Again, look at the car. All the damage is on the right-hand side. How is that possible if the victim was "on the side of the road"? and if he was somewhere else on the roadway then that seriously changes the realm of responsibility for this collision. Roads are dangerous places people. In the dark with no hi-viz and probably dark clothing. Sorry, but it was only a matter of time.

Nasa12 | 05 November 2018 - 12:19:19 

Money talk here ?

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 11:08:48 

Being pedestrian, or on bike?  Make yourself visible by NOT wearing dark clothes. Damage car is on right side, was pedestrian at the middle of the road? One never get hit by car's right side while collecting litter at road side. Car speed during accident normally can be estimated ( about) by insurance professional. Don't know or they have here that expertise. Police captain obviously not.

