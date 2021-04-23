Blood donations urged as COVID spurs shortage

PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC) is calling for Thais and foreigners to donate blood with a campaign to give a pack of rice to each donor as the current outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a shortage of blood stocks at Phuket hospitals.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 April 2021, 12:10PM

The number of COVID-19 patients has caused a shortage of blood stocks throughout the country, reports the National Blood Centre. Image: PRBC

Donors in Phuket will be given a 1kg bag of rice, while stocks last. Photo: PRBC

Mobile clinics will be set up for people to make donations. Image: PRBC

A donor gives blood at the mobile donations clinic at the Tesco Lotus shopping mall on the bypass road. Photo: PRBC

The PRBC explained that people who come to donate blood at its center located on Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Phuket Town from today (Apr 23) until next Tuesday (Apr 27) will receive a 1kg bag of rice.

However, the number of packs of rice to be given away is limited, the PRBC noted.

It was not explained how many bags of rice are to be given away.

The launch of the Phuket campaign follows the National Blood Center (NBC) under the Thai Red Cross Society announcing a shortage of blood stocks in every part of the country.

Those who have already received an injection of the Sinovac vaccine can donate blood one full week of receiving the injection, the NBC noted.

“Those with AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to wait for four weeks,” the NBC announcement added.

“People who have experienced side effects after receiving a vaccine [injection] can donate blood after one week, depending on how severe the symptoms were,” the NBC noted.

Those in Phuket who want to donate blood can do so at the PRBC, which is open as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday ‒ open 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday and Thursday ‒ open 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and national public holidays ‒ open 9am to 3pm

Blood donation can also be conducted at mobile stations from today through Apr 30 as follows:

Today until next Thursday (Apr 29)

‒ 2pm-6pm, at Phuket Grocery mall near Nimit Circle (also called the Seahorse Circle) in Phuket Town;

‒ Midday-6pm, Tesco Lotus Phuket on the bypass road.

Friday (Apr 30)

‒ Midday to 6pm, at Tesco Lotus Phuket on the bypass road and at Central Phuket department store at the Central Floresta shopping mall.