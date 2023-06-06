Zonezi Properties
Blood donation campaign honours Her Majesty the Queen

PHUKET: A blood donation drive in honour of the recent birthday of Her Majesty the Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana was organised at Limelight Avenue in Phuket Town yesterday (June 5).

health
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 June 2023, 12:23PM

The drive was held on the second floor of the Limelight Avenue complex between 11am and 6pm and attracted a total of 134 people who volunteered to donate blood.

Of that number, 115 were permitted to donate, with 19 denied due to a variety of reasons.

The first 100 volunteers that donated their blood were rewarded with a 1-kilogram bag of Chat rice as part of a sponsorship by The Charoen Pokphand Group. Further commemorative souvenirs were distributed to the remaining donors.

The campaign was organised by the Phuket Sports Association in conjunction with the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Phuket Tourism Business Association, JD Pools Co. Ltd, Limelight Avenue Phuket and the Blood Bank facility from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Representing the supporting companies at yesterday’s donation drive were Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, President of the Sports Association of Phuket; Kusak Khupongsakorn, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce; Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of the Phuket Tourism Business Association; Thanusak Puengdech, Director of JD Pools Co. Ltd; and Ampai Sangwijit, Head of the Blood Bank facility at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The initiative was organised to honour the 45th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida, which fell last Saturday (June 3).

It follows a series of blood donation campaigns organised by the Phuket chapter of the Thai Red Cross and Vachira Phuket Hospital last month in an effort to replenish reserves in their blood banks, as medics in Phuket and nearby provinces face shortages due to an increasing number of road accidents and other emergencies.

Prior to this there was a similar event on Apr 10 staged at Limelight Avenue as part of a mobile blood donation campaign organised by the Blood Bank facility at Vachira Phuket Hospital which focused specifically on foreigners donating.

Phuket community
Two injured in accidents in front of Satree Phuket School within one night

Two totally unneeded 'accidents'. We not read about alcohol- and drugs tests done. No charg...(Read More)

Kathu Police transferred after nightclub raids

We just wait for a 'Colonel raid' of Chalong RTP station like done Patong and Kathu. Nasa12 ...(Read More)

Officials investigate tourists ordered out of van at Phuket pier

No one was 'ordered' anywhere with threat of force. Seems to me the situation was de escala...(Read More)

Car collides with stray cows on Thepkrasattri Rd

Uh, from the damage on the truck, somewhere is a cow suffering horribly if not already dead from se...(Read More)

Male employees to receive 15 days of paternity leave

GASP! 'Woke-ism' (aka compassionate humanism) has come to Thailand. ...(Read More)

All taxis welcome at Rassada Pier after ’turf war’ hits spotlight

The days of tourists having to walk and drag their luggage a long way off the airport to avoid the c...(Read More)

All taxis welcome at Rassada Pier after ’turf war’ hits spotlight

Great news! Today Rassada Pier...soon to fall should be the mafia run cartels at the airport. Seems ...(Read More)

All taxis welcome at Rassada Pier after ’turf war’ hits spotlight

There is not a single day that Phuket not proves NOT to be a international first class tourist desti...(Read More)

All taxis welcome at Rassada Pier after ’turf war’ hits spotlight

Talking about a 'long time solution', there is just one: Cancel/rule out permanent any right...(Read More)

All taxis welcome at Rassada Pier after ’turf war’ hits spotlight

would be better to have that sign written in english also...just in case... ...(Read More)

 

