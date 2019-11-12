THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Blazing Saddles: Pedalling with Polar

Blazing Saddles: Pedalling with Polar

This month marks the one year anniversary of the death of my little dog and enthusiastic cy­cling companion named Polar. He died a slow death, probably from doggie meningitis, dur­ing which he progressively lost his power of locomotion and ability to eat and finally went to sleep on a Thursday morning in his basket next to me as I sat writing at my computer.

Sunday 17 November 2019, 03:00PM

The pedalling pair in Khao Lak.

The pedalling pair in Khao Lak.

Polar as a ‘little chipolata’ (right).

Polar as a ‘little chipolata’ (right).

Always ready for an adventure.

Always ready for an adventure.

« »

It was a sadly ironic death for such an active and enthusiastic little soul, and it hit me hard. In fact only now, a year later, do I feel strong and recovered enough to actually write this article and quasi-obituary about some of our cycling adventures together.

Polar arrived on planet Earth in late 2014 via the good graces of his Chihuahua mother Khun Sausage who was out walking with me one evening on Chalong Beach where we used to live. I turned my back for a couple of minutes, during which time Khun Sausage was amorously set upon by a roguish French poodle named Hero who lived on the beach. Sure enough, some nine weeks later Khun Sausage gave birth to four little sacks of life, each about the size of a shrivelled chipolata!

We nurtured these blessed arrivals, and after about three months the day came when we’d planned give three of the litter to our friends for adoption, keeping just one female puppy named Cutie. But when the time came, I found I just couldn’t bring myself to part with little Polar.

Polar was so named because he looked like a miniature version of that iconic Arctic bear. He was like a lovely little fluffy bear, but he was not exactly the most intelligent doggie in the world. He also had a canine tooth on one side which was too big to fit into his hairy little jaw, and so he tended to bound about, tooth protruding, like a dement­ed Dracula.

All things considered, I decided that this cold, hard world was just too harsh a place for Polar to face without me, so I staged a dramatic nervous breakdown one evening so that my partner Pattie would agree to keeping Polar within our family menagerie, in addition to his hairy little sister Cutie. It was an in­spired act, as Polar quickly became my main go-to cycling companion and all-round right-hand man… er, dog.

What he lacked in intelligence, Polar more than made up for with unbounded enthusiasm, energy and an endless na­ive curiosity about this strange planet upon which he found himself. He was always at the gate waiting to join me on any junket, be it a hike over Promthep Cape or merely a quotidian saunter to the local Tesco Lotus.

One evening I took Polar In the car along with my mountain bike on its bike rack up to Bang Wad Dam. After a walk with Polar so he could do his vari­ous bits of doggie business, I unloaded the bike and put Polar into a backpack, his hairy little head protruding into the evening air. Off we set around the dam, with Polar on my back, nodding his hairy little head in a sort of grand pa­pal salute to the highly agitated pack of soi dogs who bounded along behind us hoping to get their teeth into him.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Polar thought this was a marvel­lous way of seeing the world, and so he made it very clear that henceforth he was going to join me on all my cycling adventures.

Over the next three years, we shared some epic escapades together: up to Khao Sok National Park where he was chased by a tribe of macaques; to the floating cottages on Cheow Lan Lake; island-hopping by bike and boat around the islands of Phang Nga Bay; and cir­cumnavigating Koh Lanta by bike.

Polar was not the most athletic, handsome or intelligent dog that’s ever lived, but what he lacked in natural gifts he made up for in an unending torrent of enthusiasm, fun and love. He was the epitome of that overused French commodity “joie de vivre”. Every moment of his all-too-short existence he was truly grateful just to be alive. A lesson for us all.

So now at last you have your obitu­ary my wonderful little cycling buddy, and I can finally say R.I.P.

Ride In Peace!

“Bicycling” Baz Daniel fell off his first bicycle aged three... a case of love at first slight. Since then he has spent a further 65 years falling on and off bicycles all over the world, but his passion endures. When not in traction, he found time to become Senior VP of the world’s largest advertising and communications group, finally retiring to Phuket in 2006. He has been penning his Blazing Saddles column, chronicling his cycling adven­tures in Phuket and beyond, since 2013.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Walking with elephants at Tree Tops Elephant Reserve
[VIDEO] Figs in paradise! What The Munch Ep. 4 || Phuket Food
Double trouble: Will Smith meets Will Smith in sci-fi flop Gemini Man
US scholarship funding flows into Phuket
Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm
Michelin Guide Thailand 2020: Phuket’s PRU maintains its star, but Thai cuisine takes centre stage
‘Chow Down For Charity’ dining experience to raise vital funds for Phuket nonprofit
Ghosts of music past: Success stories from beyond the grave
Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scorpion pose
Green Thoughts: Small and mighty palms
Loy Krathong Festival: Give people the light and they will find their own way
November at The Nai Harn: Pizzas, pairings and more at resort’s Italian takeover
Legends of Change: Phuket author shares stories of women leading the vegan revolution
Phuket Sikhs to honour birth anniversary of founder Guru Nanak
Booking.com launches third ‘Booking Heroes’ competition

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Talking about the historical past of 'The Deep South' is very interesting. However, now Thai...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

One thing is obvious. Governor, V/Governors, Mayors, Phuket Land Office completely lost control in t...(Read More)

Budget airlines ask for fuel tax cut

Lesser flights? Up to 15%? That is telling something about local and tourist travels. When the 5 bu...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

Well...the upper crust power brokers and their corrupt wheeler dealers must be scrambling to find ou...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Where I come from, whenever there is a rear-end collision, it is almost always the person in back...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Speed-speed. Tailing-tailing. Wonder or tourist statements would be included in the final police r...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you can "suggest" many things, it has also been mentioned it was so Thailand would rem...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

A very lot is wrong here. To many upset people. Are there so many irregularities, or even corruption...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

So...when the guys wife came back from work, she got the spare key and opened the truck door and tri...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Anglo is the operative word. Malay did not become independent of British rule until 1957. British a...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Football
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
The Sunday Brunch Club
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Naka Yai Island Beach House
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique