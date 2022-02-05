BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Blazing Saddles: Let’s Play at the PlayYard!

Blazing Saddles: Let’s Play at the PlayYard!

It’s a glorious sunrise morning at 6am and I’m sitting at the edge of the beach on Phuket’s north-east corner, overlooking a stunning vista of the lapping sea channel which leads to Phang Nga Bay framed by a series of glorious rolling hills beyond.

Blazing-Saddles
By Baz Daniel

Sunday 6 February 2022, 02:00PM

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

The PlayYard, on Phuket’s north-east corner.

« »

Cup of tea to hand, I’m sitting outside the snug caravan in which I spent last night soundly dreaming, as I contemplate my upcoming mountain bike ride around the abundant trails around the recently-opened PlayYard Phuket.

Situated on this lovely headland on Duangviraj Cape, just 20 minutes from the airport, PlayYard overlooks the sea channel which runs down the north-east corner of our island from the Sarasin Bridge, which I can see away to my left, past the Yacht Haven a kilometre away on my right. As the golden sun rises, this is a hallowed spot indeed.  

The PlayYard opened a year ago and offers beachside caravan and tent accommodation, plus family-friendly, healthy, outdoor activities in a perfectly tranquil setting. You can stay right on the beach, or in the palm groves, in one of the 18 fully-equipped caravans, and you even get to barbecue your own seafood supper on a portable charcoal grill on the wooden decking right in front of your caravan.    

Like many Baby Boomers, my first recollection of a family holiday was staying in a caravan, in my case on a cold and windy caravan – park on a Devonshire headland, when I was just three years old. This was back in 1952 folks, when dinosaurs still roamed the Earth, and so I have a great love for caravan holidays, and to find this gem right here in Phuket was a real treat!

PlayYard offers a wide range of non-motorized sports, all of which have been carefully selected to keep this lovely environment clean and serene. These include their BMX/skateboard pump track, jogging and mountain bike trails through the rubber tree plantations, sailing, standup paddleboarding and kayaking. Night activities include watching outdoor movies by the beach and night walks along the lovely beachfront and mangroves, barbecuing your own supper, or relaxing at the convivial beachside bar.

The PlayYard is a carefully planned venture which locks into the post-pandemic “new normal” with great emphasis on outdoor activities; bonding with family and friends through enjoyable shared experiences; clean fresh air and sea; and environmentally sound and sustainable practices. Clearly the idea has hit a tourist nerve, as PlayYard are already seeing a groundswell of enthusiasm, with many young visitors, families and adventurous singles staying and enjoying the wide range of adventure options on offer.

I drained my cuppa and leapt onto one of the PlayYard’s mountain bikes for a ride around the area. Firstly, I rode the well sign-posted trails through the palm and rubber tree groves on this lovely Cape, seeing many huge, grounded yachts and cruisers near Yacht Haven. These once proud ocean-going spirits were now condemned to inactive quietude by the pandemic. As I rode between their silent hulls they seemed to brood in ghostly despondency, somehow calling out for life, fun and laughter again... perhaps as we all do in these torrid times.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

I cycled onward following gravel trails, then on empty back roads through tiny villages where roosters and piglets seemed to outnumber vehicular traffic. Finally, I emerged on to Thepkrassatri Road to be terrorised by hurtling pickups, petrol tankers and mini-vans and see phalanxes of Lycra-clad cyclists on their early Sunday morning junkets.

I cycled across the iconic Sarasin Bridge, famed for the final leaps of its doomed and suicidal lovers, then south and around the Mai Khao lagoon disturbing a slothful monitor lizard sunning herself on the deserted little road.

A lovely sea swim at Mai Khao Beach loosened up my limbs for the final few clicks back to my breakfast on the decking of my caravan, with the realisation that PlayYard is ideally situated for the cyclist, with plenty of relaxing and enjoyable island riding all around.

As the owners of this charming new venture say; “The experiences at Playyard are designed to encourage spending more time outside, making all your own fun through outdoor activities and re-energising yourselves through reconnecting with nature.”

Wise words indeed!

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chasing a dream
Year of the disappearing tiger
‘Moonfall’ lands where you like it
‘Licence to Clean’ launched to keep Phuket beaches clear of trash
Resident Evil goes back to its roots
Trailblazing, Phuket style
On Campus: School for Life
‘Scream’ like the days of old
Sustainably Yours: Plant-based menus good for business
Phuket Music Scene: Time to get Moody
Singing the worthy praises of ‘Sing 2’
[VIDEO] Phuket, Thailand: You Should Go There #7
Good Vibrations: The Joy of Gardens – and Gardening
GRIP IT - a new initiative doing good
‘Don’t Look Up’, a sublime sideways view of our modern world

 

Phuket community
Man launched out of car in high-speed wipeout

The car's engine and front axle were found 50 metres away. Wow! Great speed happening at 01:30 a...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

Well, let's face it. The so called 'herd immunity' is a fairy tale. This due to constant...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

this is worth a b-rated movie maybe. this one went straight to Kali-ji...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

i heard it but was not sure its crackers or shots. should i have to call the police to tell them tha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 415 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Covid infections keep going up every day in Phuket. The bars and nightclubs need to go back to 9pm ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from hillside wildfire at Nai Harn

'Wild fires' can be used as a land clearing tool for a illigal planned coming construction o...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

So True PlasticJim, i agree with you. Money is more important than the health of Phuket residents!...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

Whoops make that 19 shots. ...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

.38 caliber is no firecracker, so either people are walking around with silencers, or how many peopl...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from hillside wildfire at Nai Harn

someone must have trown a cigaret in the bushes... there could be no other reason for that area to c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 