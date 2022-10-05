British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Blaze of firecrackers, fireworks, mark Veg Fest final night

Blaze of firecrackers, fireworks, mark Veg Fest final night

PHUKET: Thousands of people lined the streets of Phuket Town and took part in the final mass ceremony of Phuket Vegetarian Festival involving street processions with the ‘Farewell Ritual’ at Saphan hin last night (Oct 4).

Chineseculture
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 5 October 2022, 11:20AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

More than 30 Chinese shrines taking part in the festival joined the auspicious occasion, officially called the last day of the nine-day festival.

Mah Song spirit mediums and devotees paraded images of the Nine Emperor Gods along the streets amid a cacophony of fireworks to drive away evil spirits and bad luck, shrouding the onlooking crowds with smoke.

The mass rituals at Saphan Hin to call the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor Gods to return to the heavens with bonfires of notes of prayers and blessings concluded with a blaze of fireworks, with heavy downpours not dampening the spirits of those taking part.

The festival will conclude with the lowering of Go Teng poles, which are raised at the beginning of the festival so the gods may descend to Earth, late this afternoon.

The ceremonies to lower the poles will be held at all Chinese shrines taking part in the festival starting at 4pm. Traditionally, the poles are lowered at sunset, marking the final conclusion of this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala taxi drivers vow to end violence
Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run
Small fishing boat left adrift safely rescued
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Taxi ‘beef’ brings suspensions, Phuket reservoirs filled to the brim || October 4
Unsafe abortion prevention added to national healthcare system
Phuket Governor hosts Indonesian delegation
Lorong Shrine leads last day of Phuket Veg Fest processions
Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident
32 children died in Indonesia stadium disaster, police chief sacked
‘No closures’ when virus hits schools
Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim
Prayut cautious on political future
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prayut to stay on as Premier, Kathu Shrine procession, Man pulled saved from wreck || October 3
Kathu Shrine, home of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, holds street procession
Ukraine says key eastern town ‘cleared’ of Russian troops

 

Phuket community
Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

The PLTO is simply the mafia bosses, with the Cafe del Mar and Rassada's of the island being car...(Read More)

Police charge 15-year-old boy after fatal hit-and-run

why not charging the stupid parents? come on this is total non sense......(Read More)

‘No closures’ when virus hits schools

I hope Kurt is joking. The vax was cancelled for children in the UK due to dangerous side effects. I...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

Is there also a law article that forbid to have weapons on board Taxis/Vans/Tuk tuks? If so, why is ...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

After Governor's term as Governor is over he can become a Phuket Cartel taxi driver. Most probab...(Read More)

Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

So the car is at fault again. [The car was travelling...when it suddenly struck two smaller signs be...(Read More)

Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

Honestly, MGs have always been crap, even when they were made in Old Blighty. Made in the Midlands w...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

With each reported incident of this nature Phuket's reputation as a worthwhile place to vist spi...(Read More)

Grab taxi deemed ‘unauthorised’, driver fined, suspended over Kamala incident

taxi mafia belong in jail! aggressive criminals, they damage Thailand's and Phuket's reputat...(Read More)

Rains fill Phuket reservoirs to the brim

and then again on high season water will be on shortage once again... one way or another those facil...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket

 