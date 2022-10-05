Blaze of firecrackers, fireworks, mark Veg Fest final night

PHUKET: Thousands of people lined the streets of Phuket Town and took part in the final mass ceremony of Phuket Vegetarian Festival involving street processions with the ‘Farewell Ritual’ at Saphan hin last night (Oct 4).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 5 October 2022, 11:20AM

More than 30 Chinese shrines taking part in the festival joined the auspicious occasion, officially called the last day of the nine-day festival.

Mah Song spirit mediums and devotees paraded images of the Nine Emperor Gods along the streets amid a cacophony of fireworks to drive away evil spirits and bad luck, shrouding the onlooking crowds with smoke.

The mass rituals at Saphan Hin to call the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor Gods to return to the heavens with bonfires of notes of prayers and blessings concluded with a blaze of fireworks, with heavy downpours not dampening the spirits of those taking part.

The festival will conclude with the lowering of Go Teng poles, which are raised at the beginning of the festival so the gods may descend to Earth, late this afternoon.

The ceremonies to lower the poles will be held at all Chinese shrines taking part in the festival starting at 4pm. Traditionally, the poles are lowered at sunset, marking the final conclusion of this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival.