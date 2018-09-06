THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Blacklisting assured for ‘raped’ British woman

BANGKOK: The national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has confirmed the blacklisting of a British woman, 19, and the administrator of the CSI LA page on Facebook for reporting a rape on Koh Tao that has been dismissed by police.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 6 September 2018, 09:30AM

Senior police officers examine Sairee Beach on Koh Tao in Surat Thani province late last month, the scene of an alleged rape. Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Pol Gen Chakthip said yesterday (Sept 5) that when police officially prove the rape claim was groundless, the woman and the page administrator would be blacklisted from entering the country.

He denied knowledge of the CSI LA page’s report that Interpol had agreed to process the alleged rape case. Police were hunting for the administrator of the page and had already arrested several people who shared the rape claim from the page, Gen Chakthip said.

The national police chief insisted that police investigators had done their best to verify the claim that the British woman was drugged, raped and robbed on Sairee Beach of Koh Tao of Surat Thani province on the night of June 25.

Detectives based their probe on forensic evidence and found the claim groundless, he said.

“Footage from about 100 local surveillance cameras was examined. Given evidence from so many cameras, a culprit would have been arrested if the incident had occurred,” Gen Chakthip said.

He asserted that police investigators had not jumped to any conclusions.

Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of the Tourist Police Bureau, had already reported the finding to the British consul-general, who did not dispute it, Gen Chakthip said.

At this stage, Thai police were waiting for evidence that the British tourist reportedly planned to hand over, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 

