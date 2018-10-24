POOL: Monday (Oct 22) marked the start of the second half of Rawai Pool League’s 14th season with some exciting, tight games and a couple of dominating displays.

Pool

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 01:08PM

Grant getting out of a tricky position in his game at Future Bar. Hoto: Richard Hearne

Black Sheep remain top of Division A following a fantastic win against Freedom Bar. Freedom’s Tom gave Black Sheep debutant Dominic a run for his money in an all-German battle, but Dominic, fresh from his tournament win in Shot Bar last Sunday (Oct 21), came out on top.

All the other singles and doubles legs were won easily by the hosts.

Muted cries of “Freedom” were heard in the beerleg as it went to the deciding frame, but the wool couldn’t be pulled over the eyes of Black Sheep with their third consecutive 7-0 win.

It was the same story for White Hart, who remain second in the league with their second consecutive 0-7 away win, this time at Orange Bar.

Orange Bar, who are waiting for their first win this season, had captain Jonathan available after returning from France for the fixture. However, weeks of fine dining left him unprepared for his 0-2 defeat at the hands of the relentless Rob who is in a great vein of form.

In the end, it was a one-sided affair leaving Orange Bar dead-last in Division A.

Shot Bar had a much tighter match away to Masaya Bar. On paper this should have been a far easier match for the visitors. It was all square going into the deciding beerleg, but Harry and his team held strong to win it in emphatic fashion and secure a 3-4 win.

Future Bar welcomed their very good friends from Pita Bar for a great game. Pita started the stronger with a composed performance from Richard who easily beat an out-of-form Fod. Super Ding followed up with a dazzling display to blow Chaiya out of the water.

Future Bar were not giving up, and Otis elevated his play to cleverly snooker Stefan on several occasions and not give him a chance. Barry beat fierce rival Grant but, in a battle of wits, there was only going to be one outcome. Pita Bar’s Stefan and Grant picked up their game for their doubles victory.

Future Bar brought the game back to 3-3 with a brilliant black by Otis after Barry left him in a very difficult position. The beerleg was decided by the other contender for shot of the night when Pita Bar’s Richard potted a long double, leaving his team to clean up and take the spoils in a hard-fought 3-4 victory.

At Tropical Sands, Fuzz was abuzz when he cleared up his first frame against Mimi, but brains and beauty beat brawn on this occasion. Spot Bar’s Mimi came back to win the remaining two frames and put her team into a 0-3 lead. Jason, who looks and plays just like Ray Reardon, beat Randy to keep the hosts in the game, but Mimi and Randy sealed the game for Spot Bar in the first doubles match. Tropical Sands picked up a consolation beerleg, leaving the final scoreline at 3-4.

Self-proclaimed rising superstar Grega got Black Pearl off to a great start against Mango Bar in his game against Gregg. Mango’s Dave and Beppo hit back, but Bang beat Thong to even things up going into the doubles legs. Black Pearl went on to win both, and then took the beerleg for a match-winning 5-2 score. Black Pearl move up one place to sixth.

Islander A against Islander B was the headline fixture in the B division. Andy M brought the scores level after the singles but rumour has it that he spiked Richard’s vegetarian chilli with beef stock before the game. As the game continued, Andy and Peter from Islander B neared their nap times and their performances dropped from their earlier brilliance in the singles. Islander A won the beerleg to seal a 5-2 win.

Black Bull continued their charge up the table winning away to White Hart BBQ who failed to cook up a winning frame in the singles. It was honours-even in the doubles but Black Bull won the beerleg and a brilliant 1-6 victory.

O’s Bar produced a shock win against Baroque Bar. Baroque went 0-2 up but brilliant Bruce and newcomer Lez started the turnaround for O’s Bar who went on to win the rest of the legs to make it 5-2.

Division B leaders Roses Bar maintained their winning record. It’s now 12 wins from as many matches, but, just like last week, it was a very close at 4-3. Phillip and Noom sealed the victory in the final doubles leg but their opponents Kilt’n Haggis won the beerleg.

Stor Bar, in second place, maintained their challenge with a very impressive 7-0. Stoned Crab couldn’t claw their way into the match at all.

Pink Sheep fell behind in the first leg match-up with between Jay and Moonlight Bar’s Claudia, but the rest of the girls from Pink Sheep were in impressive, especially Lucky on her debut.

Text by Barry Craig