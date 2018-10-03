POOL: The Rawai Pool League, sponsored by Thailand Pool tables, entered its ninth week of the season on Monday (Oct 1), with the weeks big game in Division A being Black Sheep against a strong Pita Bar side.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 01:08PM

Black Sheep’s Nanni and Goh got the home side off to a strong start with victories over Flob and Grant, the latter suffering from a fatigued cueing hand. Pita Bar finished the singles strongly, with Super Ding winning convincingly with an off-the-pace Taka and Stefan, using his usual tactical nous, beating Riky.

In the doubles, the winning and losing roles were reversed as Flob carried Grant to victory in their leg.

With the game in the balance on the beerleg, Pita Bar weren’t able to produce an upset to prevent Black Sheep winning 4-3.

Black Pearl hosted Shot Bar in another game that went right to the wire. It was blow for blow the whole match with Black Pearl’s Dave upping his game after being inspired by Poland’s victory in the Volleyball World Championship the previous night. Shot Bar’s Harry also produced a high level performance and was able to captain his team to a 3-4 victory.

Orange Bar were looking for their first win of the season, whilst Mango Bar were looking to retain second place in the league. It was a juicy performance by both teams in the singles, but Mango Bar managed to put the squeeze on their opponents in the last leg with Pierre and Thong staging an incredible black ball fight.

Mango’s Thong came out the sweeter making the score 1-3. With Orange Bar now ripe for the taking, Mango Bar went on to win both doubles and the beerleg to quash the home side with a convincing 1-6 victory

Tropical Sands were on the receiving end of a White Hart 0-7 whitewash. Despite Johnny’s best banter, Dum was, like most of us, unable to understand him. Dum proceeded to produce one of White Hart’s seven 0-2 victories for a perfect score to put them joint second in the table.

Freedom Bar hosted Spot Bar in the third game of the night to go down to the deciding beerleg. Eddy and Dao were once again on form for the visitors but, to rallying cries of Freedom, Tom’s team won a hard fought 4-3 victory.

The final A division fixture took place at Future Bar. Masaya Bar, looking very strong in the last couple of weeks, came and played very well, but Otis and Chaiya put the Future Bar team into an early lead.

Jackie was unlucky against Future’s Wayne when she cleared up only to see the cue ball follow the 8 ball into the same pocket. Wayne played cagily in the next frame to put Future Bar 3-0 ahead.

Masaya’s Marcus got his team a well deserved point, clearing up both frames after errors by Barry, but the doubles and beerleg went the way of the home side to give them a 6-1 victory to the cheers of the home crowd.

In Division B, Roses Bar maintained their perfect record of nine wins without defeat against bottom of the table O’s Bar in fine style. However, the upset of the night was Noom’s loss to O’s Jim. But with Roses’ Mr consistent Mike, an unusually nervy Sergey and a clinical Kevin, beating Uncle John, Bruce and O respectively, and following through with both doubles and the beerleg, they completed a sportsmanly and fun night with a 6-1 victory.

Stor Bar, despite being only 2-2 after the singles, had the stamina to produce a high-level of play throughout the rest of their game with Baroque Bar to win 5-2 and stay in second place in the table.

Black Bull popped next door to Islander A for a fun night. Only Andy M was able to stop the Black Bull’s charge to a 2-5 victory with Rab the star player on the night. Other 2-5 victories were at White Hart BBQ, where Stoned Crab are starting to climb sideways up the table and at Moonlight Bar where the gracious Andy captained his Islander B side to a fine victory.

Pink Sheep completed their second 4-3 win in succession on the closest fought of the B Division ties against Kilt’n Haggis. Aey and Noi won their singles for Pink Sheep, but glamour couple, Graham and Alisa, made the scores all square winning for the away side.

Pink Sheep, being a little wary of the Haggis after hearing what the Scottish delicacy was made of, dominated the doubles to win the game, despite losing the beer leg.

Text by Barry Craig