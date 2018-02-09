PHUKET: A group of investors who claim to be victims of the “Srithai Network” filed a complaint at the Damrongdhama Centre (ombudsman’s office) at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Feb 9), saying they have lost B19 million in the business scheme.

Friday 9 February 2018, 05:21PM

The group say they have lost B19 million invested in the network. Photo: Suthicha Sirirat

Victims led by Adisorn Raksamran filed the complaint, explaining that they were persuaded to join the Srithai Network, which sells health supplements.

“My friend and I were persuaded to join the business in 2016,” Mr Adisorn said.

“Witchuda Yuwapan is the head of the team in this network, and Adul Tansanguan was one of the five partners,” he added.

“I was told that if my friends and I invested B19mn, we would receive products that we could sell for B50mn, with each of us making about B7mn (profit) in one year.

“We were also told that we would be offered business positions and receive compensation and flight tickets to Texas and Hong Kong for travelling abroad,” he added.

“So since 2016, my friends and I have invested B3.75mn each. We have asked Witchuda for the products, but she said that she did not have products to give to us and that our money had been paid as part of a B30mn deposit to the Srithai Network.

“We are in trouble as some of us borrowed the money in the hope of receiving benefit (from the investment). We did not even get any airplane tickets as promised,” Mr Adisorn said.

“Today we came here as we want executives or relevant people in the Srithai Network investigated. We want to check where our money has gone, why we did not get anything as they promised and where are the B50mn in products that Witchuda used our B19mn to buy,” he explained.

Documents about the business were presented to media to prove that victims had actually invested the money claimed in the business.

Officials at the Damrongdhama Centre said they would investigate the complaint filed.

However, exactly why the complaint was filed with the Damrongdhama Centre and not the Royal Thai Police was not explained.