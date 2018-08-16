THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Bitcoin scandal spreads to banks, stock exchange

BANGKOK: A ‘whale’ investor in the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and staff at up to three Thai banks are suspected of being complicit in a B797 million scandal involving a foreign investor and the cryptocurrency bitcoin (BTC), police said yesterday (Aug 15).

crimepolicetechnology
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 August 2018, 08:50AM

Suphitcha Jaravijit, elder sister of soap-opera actor ‘Boom’, reported to police and was taken for interrogation to the Crime Suppression Division headquarters in Bangkok. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Suphitcha Jaravijit, elder sister of soap-opera actor ‘Boom’, reported to police and was taken for interrogation to the Crime Suppression Division headquarters in Bangkok. Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

The three commercial banks were named as Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank. All handled transactions involving part of the swindled money, police said.

Police said several of the banks’ employees failed to report money transfers of B2mn or higher, a serious violation of bank rules. Staff are required to inform the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) when sums of this value change hands.

One suspect in the case is SET investor Prasit Srisuwan, who is believed to have claimed a share of the stolen money derived from the digital asset.

The scam came to light after Finnish national Aarni Otava Saarimaa and Chonnikan Kaeosali told the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) they were duped into sending bitcoin to Thai nationals for reinvestment in other companies using Dragon Coin, another cryptocurrency.

Mr Saarimaa, the 22-year-old Finn, and Ms Chonnikan, his business partner, lodged a police complaint in January. They said they believed they were buying shares in three companies and investing in a casino but had never seen any returns.

Now money transfers are at the heart of the probe as the CSD has learned that some of the money was wired to the bank accounts of various business people and at least one Thai celebrity.

The source said police are considering whether to file charges with the banks and their employees.

Prasit is trying to negotiate a settlement with the two victims after the financial whiz was accused of receiving a portion of the money (B66.5mn) from them to purchase shares in a company on their behalf, the source said.

The victims claim he acted dishonestly and stole their money. He now hopes to buy the shares back in exchange for not being prosecuted, the source said.

Prasit said in a Facebook post he was “innocent and has all the documents to prove it”.

“I’m ready to answer all questions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suphitcha Jaravijit, the older sister of actor Jiratpisit ‘Boom’ Jaravijit, turned herself in at the CSD yesterday (Aug 15) to face charges arising from her suspected involvement in the bitcoin scam.

Yesterday she blamed another of her brothers, Prinya Jaravijit, the suspected ringleader of the scheme who is believed to have fled to the United States, for dragging her into trouble after transferring B200mn from the ill-gotten gains to her bank account.

The CSD has charged the three siblings with money laundering and expanded its probe to cover other Jaravijit family members, including their parents. Suphitcha claimed she had no idea the money was obtained illegally and said some of it had been converted from a real estate deal, CSD chief Maitree Chimcherd said.

The 32-year-old told police she planned to “transfer the money back” to her brother and maintained she is innocent of all charges.

The Criminal Court has since released her on a B2mn bail bond but has banned her from travelling overseas. Police were gathering evidence yesterday to ask the court to issue warrants for the arrest of six other suspects, including more members of the Jaravijit family.

According to investigators, the money was distributed among the three family members. They have found evidence that B140mn was transferred to Suphitcha’s account, B111mn to an account in Prinya’s name and B21mn to Jiratpisit.

The 27-year-old actor has also blamed Prinya, accusing him of using his account without his consent. Four of the six suspects are believed to have received a large share of the stolen money, according to another police source.

According to the original complaint, their bitcoin was stored in electronic wallets but the suspects secretly siphoned their ‘coins’ off for sale, allowing them to gain money from the transactions.

Eventually the money was withdrawn and wired to the suspects’ bank accounts.

In a related story, victims of bitcoin and Ponzi scams petitioned the Office of the Attorney General yesterday for help, complaining they are still mired in difficulties with prosecutions under way.

Samat Chenchaichitwanit, the president of No Money Game Association who led the gathering, said many victims have not received their money back.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
CSI LA Facebook followers arrested in Koh Tao rape case
Finn ‘satisfied’ after bitcoin scandal talks
Slice of bitcoin fraud spoils ‘went to actor’s parents’
Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Ukrainian caught over B18mn, Phuket villas ATM skim scam
Cops go after World Cup gamblers
Phuket police probe B400k Facebook gold trading scam
French cybercrime gang boss caught on Koh Samui
Social media drug network suspects arrested in Phuket
Man admits to Phuket mobile phone shop burglary, second man on the run
Guard caught stealing from traveller at Suvarnabhumi
Phuket phone robber dead after victim fights back
Police nab Russian Infraud ‘cyber-gangster’ in Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 