The BISP community wishes Year 11 student Toy (Napat Paramacharoenroj) the best of luck as he defends his title at the Golf Asia Grand Final Champion of the 12th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final at the Banyan Tree Group’s Laguna Lang Co, in Vietnam between March 1-3 2018.

Wednesday 24 January 2018, 09:54AM

BISP Year 11 student Toy (Napat Paramacharoenroj).

We are also proud to announce that Toy has been invited to join the ‘Major Champions Invitational’ hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at Bella Collina, Monte Verde from March 10-14 whereby major champions including Henrik Stenson, Ernie Els, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith and Annika Sorenstam will hand-pick a team of four junior players (two boys and two girls) to represent them.

Sir Nick Faldo has personally asked for Toy to be on his team, which is a great honour for not only Toy but the BISP Golf program led by Head Coach Oliver Bates.

BISP’s Athletics Director Jeff La Mantia commented that he is “delighted with this accolade for Toy which is a result of his hard work, focus and dedication over the years.”

Mr Richards, BISP’s Headmaster added, “I would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary work being done by the coaches and ground-staff at BISP; the unique short game facility at the school meets the highest world standards, and certainly helps in the development of players of the highest quality.”

“Toy is an exceptional young man, and thoroughly deserves the trust that Sir Nick Faldo places in him, but I would also like to congratulate our golf coaches for their wonderful commitment to our young players.”

Good luck Toy over the coming months.