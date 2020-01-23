Kata Rocks
BISP triathletes dash to the finish line in Bangkok

PHUKET: British International School, Phuket (BISP) triathlon team launched themselves back into competition on the first weekend of Term 2, racing at the Tri Dash Thailand Series season-opener.

Triathlon
By Lee Blake, BISP

Thursday 23 January 2020, 11:30AM

Tri Dash cycle at Bangkok’s Bangpoo Golf and Sports Club, Samut Prakan. Photo: BISP Media

Tri Dash swim at Bangkok’s Bangpoo Golf and Sports Club, Samut Prakan. Photo: BISP Media

Tri Dash run at Bangkok’s Bangpoo Golf and Sports Club, Samut Prakan. Photo: BISP Media

Nine BISP triathletes took to the start line at Bangkok’s Bangpoo Golf and Sports Club, Samut Prakan from Jan 11-12.

On day one, athletes Qistina, Chiara, Liam and Romeo all made the podium after completing a 400m swim, 10km cycle and 3km run in the Junior Tri Dash race.

Qistina and Romeo won the girls’ and boys’ 15-17-year-old category respectively, and Chiara and Liam were second and third in the division for the 13-14-year-olds.

Day two’s adult competition saw Oliver and Jack claim first and second place overall, followed by Hugo in 6th after completing two consecutive sprint triathlons – the Dash, followed by the Super Dash Shootout.

In the women’s event, Holly finished 2nd in her age group and 5th overall and Malika finished 4th in her age group and 9th overall.

The Dash comprised an 800m swim, 40km cycle, and 10km run after which the top four then advanced to the Super Dash Shootout - another 100m swim, 5km bike and 1.25km run. The athletes received a 30-minute rest in between.

BISP Triathlon Academy head coach, Zane Castro, was pleased to see his athletes executing key race skills.

“Learning how to race is a key component of triathlon at this level. Seeing the athletes think about these aspects and executing the skills to the best of their abilities is what’s most important, race results are just secondary.

“I was very pleased with how we performed at the event – not just how the athletes raced, but how they took the initiative to register themselves in the morning and take responsibility for their bikes.

"These things are all part of the process of racing. It was also great to see them supporting and encouraging each other.”

The 2020 Tri Dash series will comprise nine races with a range of different and exciting formats. Competing athletes accumulate points. The BISP triathletes will compete at various races throughout the year.

For more information on the BISP Triathlon Academy, please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th.

