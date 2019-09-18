BISP to host 100 universities from 19 countries at Phuket University Fair

Some people spend their entire lives hoping they might get to visit Phuket’s world-famous beaches for a relaxing vacation. But for the younger generation on the island, especially the ones between 16 and 18 years old, there tends to be more thinking and wondering about where they might go after high school graduation.

By BISP

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 09:46AM

The fair, now in its fourth year, is open to all high school students on the island. Photo: BISP

On September 23, 100 universi­ties from 19 different countries will make the trip to Phuket for the annual Phuket University Fair. Here, admis­sion representatives from universities all over the world will come to meet the students of our island, sharing 100 incredible university destinations in Thailand and beyond!

So what brings universities from Japan, the UK, Holland, Hong Kong, Italy, Spain, Canada, Thailand, the US and more to a small island of 300,000 people? Possibly it’s the extraordinary scenery; more likely it’s the diverse, en­ergetic and well-educated young people met here on previous trips.

While September may not be the high season for island tourists, it is the high season for higher education recruitment in Southeast Asia. The counselling team at British Interna­tional School, Phuket (BISP), together with counsellors throughout Phuket, coordinate with counselling teams in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to ensure Phuket has a place on the fair calendar. The fair, hosted by BISP, is now in its fourth year and is open to all high school students on the island.

Families often wonder exactly which universities will be at the fair. This is a good question, but perhaps a bet­ter question is, what can I learn about the global university scene? For par­ents who may have been to university, the fair is useful for finding out how the application process has changed.

At BISP, some students will consider attending universities in multiple countries. Others will look at living in their citizenship country for the first time in their lives. University fairs are a great opportunity to compare and contrast locations, types of education, admission requirements and courses on offer. In addition to encouraging a more thorough understanding of mod­ern higher education, students and parents will find new answers to all those university Google searches, and new confidence too.

One very important thing to know about university fairs is that they are great places to learn more about costs and scholarship programmes. If a schol­arship is on your list of “must-haves”, then a face-to-face conversation with a university representative is critical. Not only will students get better, more com­plete information, but they will always get a business card along with an invi­tation to follow-up and stay in touch.

The Phuket University Fair will be held at BISP on Monday, September 23. Non-BISP students and parents are invited to attend from 12:45-2pm. For more information, visit www.bisphuket.ac.th or email jbrelsford@bisphuket.ac.th

– Casey Nolen Jackson

Casey Nolen Jackson is one of two University Counsellors at British Inter­national School, Phuket.