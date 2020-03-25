BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs

SWIMMING: More than 120 swimmers turned out for the second BISP Flying Fish Club Champs of the year on Tuesday 3 March at the 25-metre pool on BISP’s campus.

Swimming

By Lee Blake, BISP

Friday 27 March 2020, 09:45AM

Swimmers taking part in BISP’S Flying Fish Club Champs event on March 3. Photo: BISP Media

Swimmers from Swordfish through to High Performance were able to choose from a variety of events, including the Individual Medley, and were encouraged to register in three or four races.

The event provided students with an opportunity to swim in a relaxed, yet competitive environment and to practice key racing skills.

Coach Charlie, Aquatics Director at British International School, Phuket (BISP), said the swimmers have shown huge improvements since the last Club Champs held in November.

“The swimmers are hungry for competition, which is great to see and are technically looking much better and racing smarter,” he said.

This weekend (Saturday 14 March) the LTS Swim League will take place at the 25m pool from 2pm. The final Club Champs of the year is scheduled for 6 June and a Blue versus Orange inter-squad meet will also be announced shortly.

You can view the Club Champs #2 Flickr album now. For more information on the BISP Swim Programme, please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th