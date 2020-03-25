Swimmers from Swordfish through to High Performance were able to choose from a variety of events, including the Individual Medley, and were encouraged to register in three or four races.
The event provided students with an opportunity to swim in a relaxed, yet competitive environment and to practice key racing skills.
Coach Charlie, Aquatics Director at British International School, Phuket (BISP), said the swimmers have shown huge improvements since the last Club Champs held in November.
“The swimmers are hungry for competition, which is great to see and are technically looking much better and racing smarter,” he said.
This weekend (Saturday 14 March) the LTS Swim League will take place at the 25m pool from 2pm. The final Club Champs of the year is scheduled for 6 June and a Blue versus Orange inter-squad meet will also be announced shortly.
You can view the Club Champs #2 Flickr album now. For more information on the BISP Swim Programme, please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th
