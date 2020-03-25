THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs

BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs

SWIMMING: More than 120 swimmers turned out for the second BISP Flying Fish Club Champs of the year on Tuesday 3 March at the 25-metre pool on BISP’s campus.

Swimming
By Lee Blake, BISP

Friday 27 March 2020, 09:45AM

Swimmers taking part in BISP’S Flying Fish Club Champs event on March 3. Photo: BISP Media

Swimmers taking part in BISP’S Flying Fish Club Champs event on March 3. Photo: BISP Media

Swimmers from Swordfish through to High Performance were able to choose from a variety of events, including the Individual Medley, and were encouraged to register in three or four races.

The event provided students with an opportunity to swim in a relaxed, yet competitive environment and to practice key racing skills.

Coach Charlie, Aquatics Director at British International School, Phuket (BISP), said the swimmers have shown huge improvements since the last Club Champs held in November.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“The swimmers are hungry for competition, which is great to see and are technically looking much better and racing smarter,” he said.

This weekend (Saturday 14 March) the LTS Swim League will take place at the 25m pool from 2pm. The final Club Champs of the year is scheduled for 6 June and a Blue versus Orange inter-squad meet will also be announced shortly.

You can view the Club Champs #2 Flickr album now. For more information on the BISP Swim Programme, please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement
Thai leagues shutdown extended to May 2
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots
World champion Joshua in self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles
McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment
Football joins fight to kick coronavirus
Fury-Wilder rematch postponed
Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
Born in Brazil, trained in Thailand, signed by Benfica
Formula One ‘fully expect’ season to start with revised calendar
Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League
Aussie Rules suspends season for at least two months over virus
Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus

 

Phuket community
Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Wearing masks is effective, that's why health care professionals need them more than the public....(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said." Alas, hum...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Has to be self request as there's zero chance the BIB will enforce it, they can't even enfor...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

He's probably in charge of road safety too, comes up with the same failed idea every year in the...(Read More)

Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser

@Timothy,..That only can be done with the force of the 'full enforcement of the law'. And on...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

I see he is not wearing one of his cheap ineffective masks, not just dirty farang then stupid man...(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

Emergency degree, lock downs, curfews, warming up of Defence/Army. We almost back to square one; Ma...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Anutin saw during a ChiangMai visit western tourist were dirty.? Well, what he expects in worlds mos...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

CAAT has okayed? Hahaha. What other option CAAT had? About Thai Airways, a 20 year problem is unlike...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

As soon as I hear the word "synergy" reminds me when we used to play management bs bingo, ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Singha
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
The LifeCo Phuket
UWC Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 