The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP students to represent Asia-Pacific at MIT LaunchX Global finals

Four Year 10 students from the British International School, Phuket (BISP); Irawadee Thawornbut, Timofey Podkopayev, Polina Cherdantseva and Uliana Leshchuk have created a winning formula as part of the LaunchX high school entrepreneurial initiative run by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, USA. MIT was recently ranked as the top university in the world in the respected QS World University Rankings.

BISP

Saturday 31 March 2018, 10:30AM

QS is a leading global career and education network that links high achievers around the world with leading business schools, universities and employers.

The LaunchX project aims to showcase students’ passions and ambitions as they solve real-world problems through the launch of their own start up companies.

This year’s topic of “Environmental Sustainability” was announced by MIT during a live-streamed event organised by the Secondary Deputy Head, Mrs Ginette Stockings, in September at BISP.

Team BISP decided to focus their efforts on the creation of a technology-based product with a design development perspective and spent many hours working in the Design and Technology department under the supervision of Teacher Mr Jeff Craigen.

By using tools such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD), 3D-printing and more traditional manufacturing techniques the team was able to create a prototype of a self-sustaining bio-diversified product.

Last month, the BISP team travelled to Shenzhen, China and proudly represented Thailand as they competed against 13 other school teams from the Asia-Pacific region.

British International School, Phuket

A panel of judges including the founder of LaunchX (MIT Engineer and Harvard Business School Alumni), an MIT Alumni from Japan and an Angel investor from Hong Kong declared the BISP team winners of the Asia Region.

Building on this success, the students will now take part in the USA finals to be held at the Global Demo Day at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, in April. MIT chooses its Global Demo Day invitees based on three areas of evaluation:

•Opportunity Identification – A team has identified a real unmet need for a specific customer segment through having done thorough market research directly with customers. They display a solid understanding of the customer’s drivers that underlie this need.

•Proof of Solution and Traction – A team has iterated many times to arrive at a solution that solves the burning need. They’re able to show that their customers care and are willing to pay.

•Business Logistics – A team shows a strong sense of its operations and financials, displayed through pricing, projections and future plans. Their pitch lends credibility to their business viability.

BISP wishes our entrepreneurs the very best of luck at Global Demo Day in Boston, USA!

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket ice truck overturns after brake failure

“Brakes failed” on the way UP a hill, that’s the best excuse ever ! No one believes this nonsense, so why do they spout it?...(Read More)

Phuket ice truck overturns after brake failure

Drugs-, urine-, eye sight and driving license test for driver. Technical test for truck. Date last service?...(Read More)

Phuket airport pier not yet approved, new ferry routes pending private-sector support

We would suggest that the Marine Department checks the arrivals of large cruise ships at the deep sea port and in Patong. Upgrading and create prope...(Read More)

Phuket ice truck overturns after brake failure

Another untrained idiot behind the wheel of a poorly maintained piece of s#!* truck. Will there ever be something done??? or is this simply a method ...(Read More)

Phuket Prison ‘all white’ as search fails to find drugs

An amazing result to have no drugs in Phuket prison, especially considering every prison in the world is riddled with drugs. Well done to the Phuket a...(Read More)

Phuket airport pier not yet approved, new ferry routes pending private-sector support

A pier from the airport has got to be one of the more foolish proposals to come out of these buffoons, and just proves once again that there is a seve...(Read More)

Drug protection, suppression activities expanded to Phuket villages

Are Phuket schools and universities paying attention by having information lessons about the use of drugs? The Phuket drugs fight should start with p...(Read More)

Phuket Prison ‘all white’ as search fails to find drugs

Well, negative urine tests of the inmates are supporting the declaration of 'drugs free'. It is shame full , 2589 inmates in a prison built f...(Read More)

Phuket Prison ‘all white’ as search fails to find drugs

Of course they couldn't find any drugs. They couldn't find any prostitutes in Pattaya and they couldn't find any illegal shows in Patong....(Read More)

Tanzanian man arrested with cocaine

The original name was "Farangses" (not sure i spelt that correct) and means French, so now anyone who has white skin they shortened it to &q...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.