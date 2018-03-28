BISP students to represent Asia-Pacific at MIT LaunchX Global finals

Four Year 10 students from the British International School, Phuket (BISP); Irawadee Thawornbut, Timofey Podkopayev, Polina Cherdantseva and Uliana Leshchuk have created a winning formula as part of the LaunchX high school entrepreneurial initiative run by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, USA. MIT was recently ranked as the top university in the world in the respected QS World University Rankings.

Saturday 31 March 2018, 10:30AM

QS is a leading global career and education network that links high achievers around the world with leading business schools, universities and employers.

The LaunchX project aims to showcase students’ passions and ambitions as they solve real-world problems through the launch of their own start up companies.

This year’s topic of “Environmental Sustainability” was announced by MIT during a live-streamed event organised by the Secondary Deputy Head, Mrs Ginette Stockings, in September at BISP.

Team BISP decided to focus their efforts on the creation of a technology-based product with a design development perspective and spent many hours working in the Design and Technology department under the supervision of Teacher Mr Jeff Craigen.

By using tools such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD), 3D-printing and more traditional manufacturing techniques the team was able to create a prototype of a self-sustaining bio-diversified product.

Last month, the BISP team travelled to Shenzhen, China and proudly represented Thailand as they competed against 13 other school teams from the Asia-Pacific region.

A panel of judges including the founder of LaunchX (MIT Engineer and Harvard Business School Alumni), an MIT Alumni from Japan and an Angel investor from Hong Kong declared the BISP team winners of the Asia Region.

Building on this success, the students will now take part in the USA finals to be held at the Global Demo Day at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, in April. MIT chooses its Global Demo Day invitees based on three areas of evaluation:

•Opportunity Identification – A team has identified a real unmet need for a specific customer segment through having done thorough market research directly with customers. They display a solid understanding of the customer’s drivers that underlie this need.

•Proof of Solution and Traction – A team has iterated many times to arrive at a solution that solves the burning need. They’re able to show that their customers care and are willing to pay.

•Business Logistics – A team shows a strong sense of its operations and financials, displayed through pricing, projections and future plans. Their pitch lends credibility to their business viability.

BISP wishes our entrepreneurs the very best of luck at Global Demo Day in Boston, USA!