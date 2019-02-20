THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
BISP students are good sports: Everyone’s a winner on Sports Day

The middle of the school year is the time for Sports Days at British International School, Phuket – BISP. In fact, there are four Sports Days our children participate in.

Education
By BISP

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 11:00AM

It’s the taking part that counts. Photo: BISP

It’s the taking part that counts. Photo: BISP

These are organised for Early Years (aged 3-5); Key Stage 1 (aged 5-7); Key Stage 2 (aged 7-11) and our children in the secondary section of the school (aged 11-18).

This was the second year of our Early Years Sports Day. The emphasis was firmly placed on par­ticipation and enjoyment as children tried a number of different activities all based around a superheroes theme. The students and staff dressed accordingly and there was a wonderful carnival atmosphere. It was all tremendous fun. The aforementioned empha­sis continued through the other Sports Days, which comprise more conventional athletic events.

In the primary section of the school, our core val­ues are respect and kindness. Sports Day gave our children plenty of opportunities to demonstrate these values and they certainly grabbed them. All runners were cheered on by an enthusiastic audience, com­prising their peers, parents and staff who celebrated the endeavour of everyone regardless of where they finished, whilst new school records were greeted by widespread cheers.

I witnessed two boys helping each other through their 600-metre race, finishing hand in hand in a demonstration of mutual support and kindness. I also witnessed a Wing Priow team spontaneously shake hands with all members of the team that had just beaten them.

Splash Beach Club

In many ways, it was an extension of what we, at BISP, try to do on a day-to-day basis. Children were challenged to see how well they could do in a range of events, including those in which they were less confident as well as those in which they felt comfortable.

A safe, supportive environment provided by enthusiastic and encouraging staff gave the children the confidence and the opportunity to practise the life skills of doing their best with the task at hand, keeping going even when it is tough and learning to win and lose with equal grace.

Baron de Courbetin, founder of the International Olympic Committee, summed it up nicely more than a cen­tury ago: “The most important thing... is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle. The es­sential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well.”

Kenneth Page is the Primary Principal at British International School, Phuket – BISP. It is an English medium, co­educational, day and boarding school. Visit their website – www.bisphuket. ac.th – for more information.

 

 

