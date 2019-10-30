BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

Irawadee Thawornbut, Victor Porcher, Levi Hawk, Ilyan Shrestha, Bhuvan Kumar and Karin Mathilda Gustafsson from Year 11 made the list of Outstanding Achievers in Thailand 2019 for Cambridge IGCSE subjects.
“These are well-deserved achievements, to say the least. Students who graduate from our school regularly move on to well-known universities around the world and in the last four years attended 129 different institutions in 22 countries,” commented Secondary Principal Simon Meredith. “I would like to extend my thanks to the teachers involved for their dedication and hard work and wish these students success moving forward.”
One of these students achieved Top in Thailand for two subjects, meaning BISP has won awards in one-fifth of the mainstream IGCSE subjects offered in Thailand for 2019. The official ceremony to honour the students will be held in Bangkok later this month.
Meanwhile, BISP’s top set mathematics students took their IGCSE Cambridge mathematics examinations one year early, and the class achieved some outstanding results.
Twelve students took the exams and received 8 A*s and 4 As. The overall class average was an incredible 93%, and the top two students, Wongsathorn Tonkultorn and Tatsan Kantasit, scored 99.5% and 98.5% respectively.
Head of Mathematics Richard Griffin said, “This is the first time our accelerated class has taken the examination in May, a whole year early, and produced our best ever results. Well done to the class; their hard work paid off!”
The class is now continuing to study even more demanding mathematics by following the Cambridge Additional Mathematics syllabus. This will enable them to study mathematics at the highest IB level in Year 12 and 13.
In addition to this, a number of students also received their IGCSE certificates in Chinese, French, Spanish and German with outstanding results of all As and A*s. These students took exams one year early and, in some cases, even two years early. Some of them will also take a further modern foreign language (MFL) IGCSE this year.
