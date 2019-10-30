BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

Six students from British Interna­tional School, Phuket (BISP) have made their school proud as they have managed to achieve the high­est country honour in their recent Cam­bridge examinations.

Education

By BISP

Monday 4 November 2019, 02:00PM

Irawadee Thawornbut, Victor Porch­er, Levi Hawk, Ilyan Shrestha, Bhuvan Kumar and Karin Mathilda Gustafsson from Year 11 made the list of Outstand­ing Achievers in Thailand 2019 for Cambridge IGCSE subjects.

“These are well-deserved achieve­ments, to say the least. Students who graduate from our school regularly move on to well-known universities around the world and in the last four years attended 129 different institu­tions in 22 countries,” commented Secondary Principal Simon Meredith. “I would like to extend my thanks to the teachers involved for their dedica­tion and hard work and wish these students success moving forward.”

One of these students achieved Top in Thailand for two subjects, meaning BISP has won awards in one-fifth of the mainstream IGCSE subjects offered in Thailand for 2019. The official ceremo­ny to honour the students will be held in Bangkok later this month.

Meanwhile, BISP’s top set math­ematics students took their IGCSE Cambridge mathematics examinations one year early, and the class achieved some outstanding results.

Twelve students took the exams and received 8 A*s and 4 As. The overall class average was an incredible 93%, and the top two students, Wongsathorn Tonkultorn and Tatsan Kantasit, scored 99.5% and 98.5% respectively.

Head of Mathematics Richard Griffin said, “This is the first time our acceler­ated class has taken the examination in May, a whole year early, and produced our best ever results. Well done to the class; their hard work paid off!”

The class is now continuing to study even more demanding mathematics by following the Cambridge Additional Mathematics syllabus. This will enable them to study mathematics at the high­est IB level in Year 12 and 13.

In addition to this, a number of students also received their IGCSE cer­tificates in Chinese, French, Spanish and German with outstanding results of all As and A*s. These students took exams one year early and, in some cas­es, even two years early. Some of them will also take a further modern foreign language (MFL) IGCSE this year.