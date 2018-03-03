The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP students’ acts of service make a difference at home and abroad

Over the past five months BISP’s International Baccalaureate students in Years 12 and 13 have undertaken some fantastic projects as part of their course requirement for the Community Action and Service (CAS) section of their Diploma Programme.

BISP

Saturday 3 March 2018, 03:46PM

One of the themes of CAS is to “think globally, act locally” and the students have really taken this to heart through their interactions with the Phuket local community.

Regular weekly activities take place with students from the Koh Kaew SOS village who come to BISP to play games led by senior students in our specially equipped Early Years Playground.

Students from the Phuket Sunshine Village also visit BISP and are taught swimming skills and how to have fun, yet stay safe in the water – a skill which is particularly important on our beautiful island.

Our High Performance swimmers who represent their countries at international and national level look forward to this opportunity to support our visitors and pass on their skills in this area.

Several students, meanwhile, make weekly visits to the Phuket Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to assist the vets from this well known local charity which supports the care of dogs and cats from across the island.

One of the major undertakings that BISP has been involved with over the years is that of Ixdos, which is the brain child of Patrick Vickers, a previous teacher and long term associate of BISP.

With the support of many past and present members of the Phuket community, Patrick has built a yacht completely from scratch, with the long term aim of crewing it with volunteer medical staff to sail around the world to distribute vaccines to children, who, would otherwise have been unable to get access to this essential treatment.

BISP’s CAS students have shown an exemplary attitude by raising money for the project through activities, and, by putting in long hours of love; painting, sanding, and building the boat.

The newest project undertaken by our CAS students is to support the Lvea Village School in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This school offers free English tuition by volunteer teachers to over 400 students.

CAS students recently put on a talent show and raised enough money to build a third classroom, whilst also making it the only classroom at the school to have four walls.

Along with financial support to the school, eight BISP students also went to Cambodia over the recent holiday period to teach English lessons. For many of the village children, this was their first interaction with native English speakers, and all students enjoyed playing with each other and formed strong bonds by the end of the trip.

BISP students feel passionately about the environment and recently discovered a program called the Happy Green World which consists of a book, board game and activity guide created to teach children how to be more conscious with waste and recycling.

A group of BISP students decided to use their CAS to focus on this project by creating a Thai version, whilst working alongside the authors of the product. The result is an educational tool which will be distributed to local schools in Phuket, and pending sponsorship, all over Thailand.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket 'zero baht' tour company bosses sentenced to over 7 years in jail, face fresh charges

So, the big question is: How about the thai nominees? In so many thai law settings the thai initiate thai nominees You buy a house, put house on you...(Read More)

Three injured in Phuket three-vehicle crash in Koh Kaew

And the previous commentator said it all, no such thing as sensible here, nothing will change! I had a car pipping at me because i dared to slow down...(Read More)

Three injured in Phuket three-vehicle crash in Koh Kaew

First of all, Phuket has no high way's! See the max speed signs along the main roads. Ignored by all thai. The PN story is saying it all. No ne...(Read More)

Lottery suspect could face sack from teaching job

Maybe the PN could hire some more people to follow up all those cases mentioned by someone,so he can find his inner peace....(Read More)

Songkran break grows to five days

PBW is held mostly around Songkran.If you go on 11th or 14th you should be safe.The dinner on 12th isn't worth the money anyway....(Read More)

Premchai shows up to answer poaching charges

Of course, when you show your multi billion money accounts, and ask them: " Do you know who I am?", than you get full respect fading away wa...(Read More)

Three injured in Phuket three-vehicle crash in Koh Kaew

What is there to say???Just hope the lady is ok and both drivers are jailed. Driving parallel at speed?? Racing. They both turned it to each other?? B...(Read More)

Lottery suspect could face sack from teaching job

And the show must go on for the eyes of the world. Talking about ethics, we never hear anymore about teachers who beat, insult, rape, molest pupils o...(Read More)

Phuket officials investigate putrid black canal emptying into Chalong Bay

Actually, what to investigate? What is happening, all over Phuket beaches is everywhere the same All 'investigations' so far, NEVER did info...(Read More)

Phuket officials investigate putrid black canal emptying into Chalong Bay

“This has been a problem for a long time and local residents in this area have repeatedly filed complaints about it,” Mr Sak said. So why hasn...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.