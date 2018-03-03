BISP student campaigns to be ‘Outstanding Youth’ role model

Sunday 4 March 2018, 09:00AM

BISP would like to congratulate Year 10 student Nitchanan “Cha Cha” Theeraphaphong who was recently selected as an “Outstanding Youth of Phuket” by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Department.

“To Be Number One Idol” is a campaign initiated by HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya and has at its core the reduction of drug abuse amongst teenagers and the removal of narcotics’ effects from Thai society – specifically amongst young people.

After receiving her certificate from the Phuket Governor at Phuket City Hall, Cha Cha will now represent Phuket Province and encourage young people to express themselves in a positive manner and to be proud of their abilities.

BISP wishes Cha Cha the best of luck as she competes in the Regional Round with the ultimate aim of reaching the National Finals.