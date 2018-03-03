The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Education
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP student campaigns to be ‘Outstanding Youth’ role model

BISP

Sunday 4 March 2018, 09:00AM

BISP would like to congratulate Year 10 student Nitchanan “Cha Cha” Theeraphaphong who was recently selected as an “Outstanding Youth of Phuket” by the Phuket Provincial Public Health Department.

“To Be Number One Idol” is a campaign initiated by HRH Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya and has at its core the reduction of drug abuse amongst teenagers and the removal of narcotics’ effects from Thai society – specifically amongst young people.

After receiving her certificate from the Phuket Governor at Phuket City Hall, Cha Cha will now represent Phuket Province and encourage young people to express themselves in a positive manner and to be proud of their abilities.

BISP wishes Cha Cha the best of luck as she competes in the Regional Round with the ultimate aim of reaching the National Finals.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Italian expat, 78, known for local Phuket charity work passes way

Very sad that this foreign resident, mr Scarambone, contributing so much to Phuket community, as many of us foreigners do, passed away. May he rest i...(Read More)

Phuket 'zero baht' tour company bosses sentenced to over 7 years in jail, face fresh charges

Section 41 (Under sections 34, 35, 36, 37): Directors, partners or person with the authority to represent the juristic person who connive at the commi...(Read More)

Phuket 'zero baht' tour company bosses sentenced to over 7 years in jail, face fresh charges

Section 36-FBA: A Thai national or a juristic person who assists in or aids and abets or participate in the operation of a foreigner's business wh...(Read More)

Illegal piers for Chinese, Russian tourists found in protected mangroves north of Phuket

All tour & speed boat operators use illegal piers to avoid to declare how many customers they have per day as well to avoid to pay full tourists&#...(Read More)

Illegal piers for Chinese, Russian tourists found in protected mangroves north of Phuket

A Marina + 2 Ports, with piers, dining hall + large office building. Parking space for 10 busses, dozens of speed boats, and estimated 1000 tourists a...(Read More)

Phuket property company forges ahead on short-term rentals

Unless the condo has a hotel license, rentals of less than 30 days are illegal. Now tell us about your short-term rental program. People actually buy ...(Read More)

Phuket property company forges ahead on short-term rentals

What is meant by short-term rentals? Have earlier read that the hotels are against that villas are used as a hotel for rentals of some days or a week,...(Read More)

Phuket officials investigate putrid black canal emptying into Chalong Bay

This system of dumping garbage and sewage in a nearby stream was ok 50 years ago...now the island is paying the price for uncontrolled growth and lack...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.