Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

BISP Soccer 7s makes a great comeback

BISP Soccer 7s makes a great comeback

FOOTBALL: With 97 teams taking part in the 361 games played across the two days, in which 1,246 goals were scored with an average of 4 goals per game, we think it’s safe to say the British International School, Phuket (BISP) Soccer 7s made a great comeback!

Football
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 December 2022, 12:13PM

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

Photo: BISP

« »

After 3 long years of waiting following cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BISP Soccer 7s was back in full swing last weekend (Nov 25 - 26).

Teams from around the region gathered for two fully packed days of football. For many teams and players, this was their first experience with Soccer 7s and the reviews were highly positive, with many schools already planning their flights for next year’s tournament.

The BISP community came together to show what it is capable of. Football, food, musical and aerial performances, and most importantly, laughter and joy filled the air. Add a sprinkle of rain and some mud and this tournament is definitely one that people will remember.

BISP Soccer 7s 2022 Tournament Results

With eight category trophies up for grabs the matches were heated with many going into penalty shootouts. At the end of the tournament, the following teams took home the trophies in their respective categories:

Category

Winner

Boys Under 11 British International School, Phuket Orange

Girls Under 11 Harrow International School Bangkok

Boys Under 13 British International School, Phuket Orange

Girls Under 13 Bangkok Patana School

Boys Under 15 British International School, Phuket Orange

Girls Under 15 Dulwich College Singapore

Boys Over 15 British International School, Phuket Blue

Girls Over 15 British International School, Phuket Orange

Congratulations to all the teams who took part and thank you to all the parents, volunteer coaches, BISP staff, local referees, vendors, enthusiastic spectators; and especially all the dedicated players who took to the pitch this year and made the event so successful. Thank you also to our sponsors Angsana Laguna Phuket and Bumrungrad International Hospital for their support.

The BISP Soccer 7s 2022 Tournament RESULTS and PHOTOS are now available. The BISP Soccer 7s is officially back; see you next November!

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID forces cancellation of Chinese Grand Prix for fourth successive year
South Korea snatch last-16 place, Swiss edge fiery World Cup clash
Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stun Spain
Jai Dee Regatta challenged by light winds
Argentina, Australia advance to World Cup last 16
France edge ahead as Autumn thrillers augur well for World Cup
Southgate hails Rashford revival as England power into World Cup last 16
Brazil, Portugal join France in World Cup knockouts
Danthai claims first crown in seven years
Germany keep World Cup hopes alive as Morocco stun Belgium
Messi magic reignites Argentina; France into World Cup last 16
Phuket ‘ready’ for King’s Cup Regatta
World Cup: Qatar knocked out, England booed for USA draw
Deep Week festival returns to Phuket
World Cup history for Ronaldo, Neymar injury scare after Brazil win

 

Phuket community
Over 6,700 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

GOOD NEWS! The airport has been designed to handle 20 flights an hour, so it's within it's d...(Read More)

Koh Siray targetted over deluge of trash

Yes Kurt. Being poor is completely unacceptable! How dare they?...(Read More)

‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos

I figured that Kurt would be unhappy about this. ...(Read More)

Climate Change forum to tackle Phuket floods, landslides

Climate change isn't the cause ... poor construction and engineering is. ...(Read More)

Over 6,700 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

Now, when flights are rescheduled, as mentioned in another story today, the average take-offs/landin...(Read More)

Over 6,700 flights to land in Phuket in December as tourism rebounds

6700+ flights. Wow! That's 9 an hour, every hour of the month. Even more when you consider there...(Read More)

‘Lessons learned’ from airport chaos

Runway closures through so-called High Season- Doh....(Read More)

Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

Maybe time for people to stop relying on 'apps' and lift their heads out of their phones. Fr...(Read More)

Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

A few weeks ago were 50% Phuket hotels still closed. How is that situation now? What is the real &#...(Read More)

Tourists urged to contact police in case of Phuket taxi deviations

Point is, tourists already read in home country on internet about the infamous Phuket taxi/van cart...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 