BISP Soccer 7s makes a great comeback

FOOTBALL: With 97 teams taking part in the 361 games played across the two days, in which 1,246 goals were scored with an average of 4 goals per game, we think it’s safe to say the British International School, Phuket (BISP) Soccer 7s made a great comeback!

Football

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 December 2022, 12:13PM

After 3 long years of waiting following cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BISP Soccer 7s was back in full swing last weekend (Nov 25 - 26).

Teams from around the region gathered for two fully packed days of football. For many teams and players, this was their first experience with Soccer 7s and the reviews were highly positive, with many schools already planning their flights for next year’s tournament.

The BISP community came together to show what it is capable of. Football, food, musical and aerial performances, and most importantly, laughter and joy filled the air. Add a sprinkle of rain and some mud and this tournament is definitely one that people will remember.

BISP Soccer 7s 2022 Tournament Results

With eight category trophies up for grabs the matches were heated with many going into penalty shootouts. At the end of the tournament, the following teams took home the trophies in their respective categories:

Category

Winner

Boys Under 11 British International School, Phuket Orange

Girls Under 11 Harrow International School Bangkok

Boys Under 13 British International School, Phuket Orange

Girls Under 13 Bangkok Patana School

Boys Under 15 British International School, Phuket Orange

Girls Under 15 Dulwich College Singapore

Boys Over 15 British International School, Phuket Blue

Girls Over 15 British International School, Phuket Orange

Congratulations to all the teams who took part and thank you to all the parents, volunteer coaches, BISP staff, local referees, vendors, enthusiastic spectators; and especially all the dedicated players who took to the pitch this year and made the event so successful. Thank you also to our sponsors Angsana Laguna Phuket and Bumrungrad International Hospital for their support.

The BISP Soccer 7s 2022 Tournament RESULTS and PHOTOS are now available. The BISP Soccer 7s is officially back; see you next November!