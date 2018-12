Start From: Friday 23 November 2018, 07:30AM to Saturday 24 November 2018, 05:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

On Friday 23rd (07:30 to 17:00) & Saturday 24th November (07:00 to 17:00), British International School, Phuket will host the 17th Annual International Soccer 7s tournament featuring 1500 players, 145 teams from 41 International Schools in 10 countries! With two full days of competitive soccer involving girls and boys teams ranging from Under 9s to Over15's, plus vendor and music areas, this is an event not to be missed!