Well done to all players and coaches at the British International School, Phuket, (BISP) who took part in the Senior Games in Pattaya against 10 international schools from Thailand and Malaysia.

Friday 16 February 2018, 04:31PM

Winning gold in both the girls and boys football, they kept up a solid defence and kept the opposition scoreless in every single game! On attack they showed great ball movement and teamwork, producing a total of 49 goals.

In the basketball, the BISP girls won gold against last years’ champions Uplands Penang. In the third quarter they found themselves down by 9 points, but were stirred on by the BISP support crew to snatch victory in the final minute. The boys team also qualified for the playoffs for the first time in four years and won bronze, a very respectable achievement. Mr Jamie Blake, BISP PE Teacher and Basketball Coach.