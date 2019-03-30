THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

BISP launches 3-on-3 indoor soccer league

FOOTBALL: After an incredibly successful Champions League held by Cruzeiro Soccer Schools, a new indoor 3-on-3 league is commencing on Saturday May 4. It will run for a period of six Saturdays between May and June.

Football
By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 March 2019, 05:16PM

BISP’s new indoor 3-on-3 league starts on Saturday, May 4 and will run for a period of six Saturdays between May and June.

BISP’s new indoor 3-on-3 league starts on Saturday, May 4 and will run for a period of six Saturdays between May and June.

The league will be split into age groups, with under-9 and under-11 players participating at 10:30am, followed by under-13 and under-15 teams at 11:30am. Both boys and girls will be mixed together to create a fun and inclusive environment.

There will be eight teams comprised of five players, each representing a different country; Egypt, South Africa, Japan, Uruguay, Croatia, Nigeria, Serbia and USA. On each weekend, each team will play two games, each made up of two-10-minute halves. There will be rolling substitutions throughout to allow rest and maximise participation across the team.

A 3-on-3 game requires players to develop greater control of the ball, as within a more confined space, both attacking and defending becomes a greater challenge. With only a team of five, it requires teams to use every player’s strength and to support one another. In a team of few players, it is vital that teamwork and sportsmanship are demonstrated to ensure success.

Head of Phuket Soccer Schools, Jonathas Candido, says, “3-on-3 is an incredibly dynamic game, requiring each member of the team to get many touches on the ball.” This allows players to practice their skills in a more confined space, at a greater speed and requiring quick decision making.

QSI International School Phuket

The league works as follows: teams are awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw and nothing for a loss. After the first four weekends, teams will be placed from first to eighth. The top four teams will progress to the Gold Tournament, with the bottom four teams in the plate competition. In each competition, first will play fourth, and second will play third to decide who will play in the finals and the third/fourth play-offs on June 15.

We are looking forward to starting such an exciting new competition. Coach Leo, Head Coach at Phuket Soccer Schools, says, “This will be an excellent opportunity to maximise participation, giving the players a new style of competition to practice their skills in.”

-Gemma Ashworth

Should you wish to register, please email cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com for the registration form or visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cruzeirophuket to access the registration link.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cardiff to claim Sala transfer ‘null and void’
New-look Germany edge Netherlands in Euro thriller as Croatia stumble
Stubborn Sarri threatens Chelsea’s top-four hopes
Elephants slay Dragons, reach final
Spurs slump gives rivals Champions League hope
Above and beyond: Northern boys’ 24hr drive for Phuket tournament
Thailand announce squad for next week’s China Cup
Phuket bag first league win
Zinedine Zidane returns to Real Madrid
Liverpool restate Premier League credentials as Arsenal end Man Utd run
United dump PSG in historic Champions League stunner
Solari pledges to continue after Madrid dumped out by Ajax
Salah slump blunts Liverpool as Man City capitalise
Guardiola: injuries won’t stop historic quadruple
Chelsea FC to conduct free Youth Coaches Clinic at Thanyapura

 

Phuket community
Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

Why do we never hear about one-on-one confrontations with the locals using Muay Thai? It's alwa...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

Nothing sadder than those blind/ignorant to the truth... or do they have their own agenda. Obviousl...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

The flying monkey(money) police force is in full effect! Listen just stop visiting here & leave ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"The majority 'thai culture people' Phuket are not from Phuket. They come here to earn ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Suggestions to improve Thailand" Reminds me of the good old colonial times.They only want...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"People suggest ways to improve Thailand,not just for themselves..."Another short night an...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

"and I-Phones are so very informing what is real going on" Instead of asking all kind of q...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop! Really some tourists just think if the ha...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

The 'old gard' 70+ junta rulers will not have the right answer on this. They not ( or will n...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

Are there already water tankers booked for the water festival in Patong? Patong, what now already su...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Ride 4 Kids 2019
777 Beach Condo
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential

 