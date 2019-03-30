FOOTBALL: After an incredibly successful Champions League held by Cruzeiro Soccer Schools, a new indoor 3-on-3 league is commencing on Saturday May 4. It will run for a period of six Saturdays between May and June.

Football

By The Phuket News

Saturday 30 March 2019, 05:16PM

BISP’s new indoor 3-on-3 league starts on Saturday, May 4 and will run for a period of six Saturdays between May and June.

The league will be split into age groups, with under-9 and under-11 players participating at 10:30am, followed by under-13 and under-15 teams at 11:30am. Both boys and girls will be mixed together to create a fun and inclusive environment.

There will be eight teams comprised of five players, each representing a different country; Egypt, South Africa, Japan, Uruguay, Croatia, Nigeria, Serbia and USA. On each weekend, each team will play two games, each made up of two-10-minute halves. There will be rolling substitutions throughout to allow rest and maximise participation across the team.

A 3-on-3 game requires players to develop greater control of the ball, as within a more confined space, both attacking and defending becomes a greater challenge. With only a team of five, it requires teams to use every player’s strength and to support one another. In a team of few players, it is vital that teamwork and sportsmanship are demonstrated to ensure success.

Head of Phuket Soccer Schools, Jonathas Candido, says, “3-on-3 is an incredibly dynamic game, requiring each member of the team to get many touches on the ball.” This allows players to practice their skills in a more confined space, at a greater speed and requiring quick decision making.

The league works as follows: teams are awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw and nothing for a loss. After the first four weekends, teams will be placed from first to eighth. The top four teams will progress to the Gold Tournament, with the bottom four teams in the plate competition. In each competition, first will play fourth, and second will play third to decide who will play in the finals and the third/fourth play-offs on June 15.

We are looking forward to starting such an exciting new competition. Coach Leo, Head Coach at Phuket Soccer Schools, says, “This will be an excellent opportunity to maximise participation, giving the players a new style of competition to practice their skills in.”

-Gemma Ashworth

Should you wish to register, please email cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com for the registration form or visit the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cruzeirophuket to access the registration link.