BISP Head Boy wins coveted ESU International Public Speaking Competition

On Wednesday 7th November, BISP Head Boy Thanadon (Albert) Tantivit was presented his trophy for the English Speaking Union International Public Speaking Competition by the President of ESU Thailand and Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Udom Kachintorn.

EducationCommunity
By BISP

Sunday 25 November 2018, 02:00PM

President of ESU Thailand and Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Udom Kachintorn presented the award. Photo: Ministry of Education

Thanadon (Albert) Tantivit with his trophy. Photo: Ministry of Education

This was the culmination of an 11-month journey which has seen the Year 13 student compete at the Thailand Semi-Finals, win the Thailand National Finals and go on to represent Thailand at the International Public Speaking Competition in London.

The competition includes prepared speeches, short preparation speeches and questions from the judging panel.

Thanadon’s coach and BISP KS3 Coordinator Ms Leica Burley commented, “The judges were particularly impressed by his knowledge of global issues and the way he was able to combine factual information and his personal views in response to given topics. His growth, both as a speaker and as a person, throughout the past year has been incredible to witness, and we are very proud of his achievements.”

Thanadon has shared his personal reflection on the experience:

“Standing in front of a wide audience fronted by a panel of judges and being asked to present a speech is enough to run chills down most people’s spines. Yet for me, the International Public Speaking Competition has been one of the best experiences of my life.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

“This journey has taken me to another corner of the world and given me the chance to meet with many wonderful individuals from Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the members of the drama society who work in Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. It was a humbling and overwhelming experience to be able to work, meet and enjoy the discussions with former competitors and experts in this field.

“Upon entering the halls where all of the competitors were assembled, 50 national finalists from all around the world, I realised that we all had much in common and were friends as well as challengers. We all realised that we came in with the same agenda, to talk about the relevant issues that affect the youth of today and our futures.

“Leaving Dartmouth House to return to Phuket felt like an end to a wonderful adventure that has lasted eleven months, yet will remain with me forever. I did not anticipate meeting such wonderful people, having such incredible experiences or this competition being filled with the most memorable moments of my life.”

British International School, Phuket – BISP, is an English medium, co-educational, day and boarding school. Visit their website www.bisphuket.ac.th for more information.

 

 

