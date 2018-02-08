GOLF: Representing the Thai national team, Vanchai “Mark” Luangnitikul produced a stunning individual victory at the recent HSBC Junior Open held in China on the very difficult Fusion Golf Club course and in extremely testing conditions.

Thursday 8 February 2018, 03:39PM

Vanchai ‘Mark’ Luangnitikul seen here in action at the HSBC Junior Open.

Mark’s three rounds of +2, -1 and +4 (+5 total) enabled him to win the event by a stunning 11 shots against a very strong field.

His exceptional performance contributed to the Thai team also winning in the team event, with a margin of three strokes over the Philippines.

“With the course set up so difficult and very testing weather conditions, it makes Mark’s victory even more impressive. His strong mental strength along with his immaculate short game really pulled him through the tournament.

“We are very proud of Mark representing Thailand and producing such amazing results. He has worked so hard the last few years and it is really paying off under high pressure situations,” said Oliver Bates, Golf Academy Head Coach at BISP.

Mark is currently ranked 3rd in the Thai National team with some big events coming up. He will report for national team training next week to prepare for the upcoming 2018 Asian games.