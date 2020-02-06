BISP footballers show their style in Bangkok

FOOTBALL: Eighty British International School, Phuket (BISP) students travelled to Bangkok recently to play in the Harrow International Football 7s.

Football

By Lee Blake, BISP

Sunday 9 February 2020, 10:00AM

The victorious U9s girls team at the Harrow International tournament in Bangkok last month. Photo: BISP Media

BISP entered both boys and girls teams in the U9, U11, U13 and U15 age groups. Just like the BISP Soccer 7s, the tournament ran over two days from Jan 17-18.

After a successful first day of football, seven BISP teams advanced to Saturday’s ‘Champions League.’ BISP then went on to win both the U9 girls, U15 girls and U15 boys competitions. All the BISP sides finished within the top five of their respective divisions.

For many of the young U9 players, most of whom were Year 4, it was their first time travelling by air to an international tournament wearing BISP colours.

BISP Cruzeiro U9 Football coach, Andre Velloso, said the boys had great fun and relished the opportunity to play in another big international school football tournament.

“The boys had a great tournament and I was very proud of how they played and worked as a team against some strong competition. Our defensive line was really good. Everyone had a positive experience,” he said.

Teacher Simone Giani - coach of the victorious U9 girls’ - said the team played the best football she had ever seen them play.

“The girls showed fantastic teamwork, accurate striking and strong defence.

“Over two days they scored a massive 22 goals and didn’t concede a single goal. The respect, kindness and resilience demonstrated by all the players made me a very proud coach.”

BISP Athletics Director, Jeff LaMantia, said the large group of students showed a high standard of behaviour both on and off the pitch.

“The students wore the Sea Eagle with pride and were a credit to our school and the BISP football programme,” he said.