BISP extends global reach with 2019 Soccer 7s

FOOTBALL: The largest international school football tournament in the Asia-Pacific region will return to British International School, Phuket (BISP) next month for the 18th year, with more teams, more players and an expanded global reach.

Football
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 November 2019, 03:12PM

BISP O15 footballer Max Reed (right) contests the ball in the 2018 BISP Soccer 7s. Photo: BISP Media

New Zealand’s Scots College will be the first school team from Oceania to join the Soccer 7s line-up, highlighting the growing nature of BISP’s flagship football tournament.

BISP will also welcome teams from India, Oman, UAE, China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Philippines and Thailand.

From 22-23 November, BISP’s 44-acre campus will host some 400 games and 147 teams from 36 international schools. Eighteen BISP teams from U9 to U19 will take part, with the BISP Cruzeiro U13, U15 and O15 boys’ sides all looking to defend their 2018 titles.

BISP Soccer 7s Tournament Director, Jeff LaMantia, says the “Sevens appeal” is growing each year, with more teams expressing interest from countries further afield.

“The sevens format allows players to touch the ball more often, which is obviously great for skill development and makes for some exciting football,” he says.

“This tournament is a huge event for us and we’re looking forward to hosting many returning teams, as well as first-time competitors from the Asia-Pacific region this year.

“We’re lucky to have such an amazing campus, with 12 sevena-side grass pitches, on an island that has so much to offer tourists. We hope this year’s tournament will be another compelling event showcasing great football, teamwork and sportsmanship.”

In addition to all the football action, visiting teams and spectators will enjoy entertainment care of BISP’s music students and a variety of food and beverages on sale by local vendors.

More information on the BISP Soccer 7s can be found at www.bisp7s.com, or by contacting info@bisphuket.ac.th

