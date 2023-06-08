BISP Cruzeiro U15 Girls win Samui tournament

FOOTBALL: The British International School, Phuket (BISP) Cruzeiro U15 girls team left cheers ringing in ears as they won the recent Samui Youth Football Tournament at the Maraleina Sports Resort.

Saturday 10 June 2023, 10:00AM

The three-day tournament kicked off on May 5, with a training session at the tournament’s official pitch. This warm-up session aimed to ease the athletes’ anxiety and familiarise them with the playing environment. The preparations paid off as the group stage matches commenced the following day.

The BISP Cruzeiro U15 girls’ team displayed exceptional talent and determination, securing victories in three out of four group-stage games. Their impressive performance ensured their top spot in the overall standings and earned them a direct spot in the highly anticipated final, scheduled for the Sunday (May 7).

Finals day arrived with an air of excitement and anticipation as the BISP girls faced off against a skillful Malaysian academy team. The final was a fiercely contested match, filled with thrilling moments and displays of exceptional athleticism. In the end, the BISP girls emerged triumphant with a 4-2 victory, earning them the title of tournament champions.

For many of these young athletes, the Samui Youth Football Tournament marked their first football trip and participation in a competition of such high calibre. The opportunity to experience a competitive football atmosphere and compete against talented teams from the region was an invaluable experience. Memories were forged, camaraderie was strengthened and friendships were formed, making this tournament a truly unforgettable journey for the participants.

As the final whistle blew and celebrations ensued, it was clear that the Samui Youth Football Tournament had provided an all-encompassing experience for the BISP Cruzeiro U15 girls. The young athletes departed with smiles on their faces, cherishing the memories and lessons learned during this extraordinary tournament.

Boys in Brazil

Meanwhile, the BISP Cruzeiro U13 and U15 boys had an exciting opportunity during the Songkran break as they embarked on a football trip to Brazil, widely regarded as “the home of football”.

The trip was an amazing experience for the boys on and off the pitch, with opportunity for the students to live the routine of a football player inside one of the biggest Brazilian clubs. They stayed in Toca da Raposa 1, where they ate, trained and slept in the same facilities as the youth teams. The boys had access to all the equipment and coaching that the Brazilian players have.

One of the highlights of the trip was the opportunity to play friendly matches against Cruzeiro soccer schools and professional clubs from Belo Horizonte. The students were able to understand the importance of football in Brazil and how strong the culture of training and play is in the country.

Aside from the football activities, the boys were also given the opportunity to experience many parts of Brazilian culture. They went to a capoeira class, played and visited a favela, visited the historical city of Ouro Preto, watched a match in a stadium and felt the whole atmosphere of the Cruzeiro fans in a volleyball match. It was a great way for the boys to immerse themselves in the local culture and learn more about the country they were visiting.

The City of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais was the perfect destination for this trip. The city is known for its love for football, and the boys were able to experience the passion and energy that comes with it. The students were able to understand the importance of football in Brazil and how it is ingrained in the culture.

The trip was a huge success, and the students returned to Phuket with a whole new mindset to face the football routine and life. They also gained lifetime memories from Brazil and Cruzeiro. The coaches who accompanied the students on the trip were proud of what the boys had accomplished and were happy to have been a part of it.

The students and coaches are already looking forward to the next trip, something it is hoped can become an annual occurrence.

More information about the BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy can be found at their Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels.