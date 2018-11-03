THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy compete in the 2018 Borneo Cup

FOOTBALL: The BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy U13s and U15s teams travelled to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah in East Malaysia late last month to compete in the 2018 Borneo Cup.

Football
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 November 2018, 10:54AM

BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy U13s and U15s teams travelled to East Malaysia to compete in the 2018 Borneo Cup. Photo: Supplied

Each team played intense, challenging games against opposition from Australia, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia.

The BISP U13s Football team finished in 4th place while the U15s finished 2nd. Both teams gained valuable experience from this tournament.

Their team spirit, fair play and football skills impressed the officials, resulting in an invitation to represent Brazil in partnership with Cruzeiro Philippines at the Boy’s U15s Bali International Football Championship in Indonesia.

This is a very prestigious tournament created by the Republic of Indonesia’s Youth and Sports Ministry and highly supported by the Indonesian government.

QSI International School Phuket

International teams from China, Australia, Japan, Spain, Scotland, Russia, England, Holland, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam will compete alongside two Indonesian National Teams in this championship.

BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy’s Head Coach, Jonathas Candido, commented, “If we do well in this tournament, we will be at a higher level internationally. The fact that we have been invited due to our performance during the Borneo Cup is positive recognition that we are going in the right direction with our training and program.”

Watch this space for more news about BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy, which seems to be the best program on the island for young and upcoming footballers.

 

 

