BISP congratulates alumni Amanda Obdam on Miss Universe Thailand crown

British International School, Phuket alumna Amanda Obdam has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020 at a glittering competition held at the True Icon Hall (ICONSIAM) in Bangkok on Oct 10.

EducationCommunity
By BISP

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 12:23PM

Photo: Miss Universe Thailand and @amanda.obdam Instagram

Photo: Miss Universe Thailand and @amanda.obdam Instagram

Miss Obdam, 27, is Thai-Canadian and was a Secondary student at BISP for four years from 2008 to 2011. 

After graduating from BISP in 2011, Miss Obdam attended the University of Toronto where she graduated with a degree in Management and Business Administration with first-class honours in 2015.

Miss Obdam then began modelling and competing in pageantry, representing Phuket and Thailand at various national and international events. She was one of two contestants from Phuket province who finished in the top 20 of Miss Universe Thailand.

Miss Obdam’s overall win now qualifies her to represent Thailand at the global Miss Universe 2020 pageant, a date for which is not set. 

BISP wishes to congratulate Miss Obdam on her achievement.



