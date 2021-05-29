BISP and Cruzeiro renew partnership until 2023

FOOTBALL: It has been confirmed that British International School, Phuket (BISP) and Cruzeiro Esporte Clube of Brazil have extended their successful academy partnership agreement until 2023.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 May 2021, 02:30PM

Photo: BISP Media (NB: picture was taken pre-COVID and before any health and safety measures were introduced)

The Cruzeiro Academy was established in Thailand eight years ago in partnership with BISP and has provided football classes and coaching to over 300 male and female students during that time.

Initially, the International Business Department of Cruzeiro EC set about internationalising the club’s brand in Asia, making Thailand its regional hub via the partnership with BISP. Little did the executives know at the time that the partnership would blossom and develop into such a strong and successful project that carried the Cruzeiro brand so far and wide.

Over that eight-year timeframe, the academy has provided invaluable opportunities for many students in Thailand with several earning professional contracts with renowned clubs. Mohammed (Adam) Zamri, 18, made his debut for Perak FC in the Malaysia Premier League earlier this year and 18-year-old goalkeeper Pedro Haueisen de Souza signed his first professional contract with top Portuguese club S.L. Benfica last year.

The academy has played more than 100 tournaments across Asia and throughout the world in countries such as Portugal, Spain and Cruzeiro’s homeland of Brazil. Cruzeiro is the only Brazilian club that has such a partnership format.

“I feel privileged to have been chosen and to have the opportunity to lead the first Cruzeiro Academy abroad,” said coach Jonathas Candido who leads the project in Thailand.

“Starting a project like this is not so simple. Brazilian clubs were not very popular in Asia and it was a great challenge,” he recalled of the challenging early years.

“We adapted Cruzeiro’s training curriculum to our situation, and fully followed the teaching methodology. We work directly with professionals from Cruzeiro and the youth system of the club, and from there we develop and evolve the methodology on a daily basis.

“Today I see that we have won people’s respect and admiration. Cruzeiro’s history of conquests and glories reached Asia, through the work of several professionals who collaborated with the success of the program.

“Looking back, I see that the whole sacrifice of leaving the country and the distance from the family was worth it! The objective is being reached and we will continue working so that the name of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube is big in the four corners of the world,” Jonathas added.

Today there are five Brazilian football coaches working with almost 300 athletes at BISP, many of whom have taken Cruzeiro to their hearts, watching the games and supporting the club with genuine passion.

“BISP acknowledges our professional association with Cruzeiro Football and recognises the high-quality education and training given to our students,” said BISP Headmaster Simon Meredith.

“The coaches, led by Jonathas Candido, provide the highest level of football training while contributing to the whole school community in many other ways. The success of our football teams and individual students, including professional signings, is a reflection of Cruzeiro’s methodology and standards.”

In addition to Thailand, Cruzeiro EC today has football schools in other parts of the planet, such as Japan, Kuwait and Chile. In Brazil, there are about 50 licensed schools, all over the national territory.

Main achievements – Cruzeiro EC, Thailand

- Samui Fan Football U-19 Boys Champions 2020

- Thailand International U-19 Boys 2020 Tournament Champions

- Thailand International U-19 Girls 2020 Tournament Champions

- Harrow Cup U-15 Boys Champions 2020

- Harrow Cup U-15 Girls 2020 Champions

- Champions Soccer 7’s Sub-9/11/15 Girls / 18 Girls / 18 Boys 2019

- U-18 Singha Cup Champions 2019

- Grab Cup U18 Champions 2019

- ISB Tournament Champions Sub-18 Boys 2019

- ISB Tournament Champions Sub-18 Girls 2019

- U-18 Southeast Asian Cup Champions 2018

- Bangkok International Youth Football U17 Champions 2018

- Senior Invitational Games Champions Pattaya U19 2018

- Harrow International Cup U-15 Champions 2018

- Phuket U-13 International Youth Cup Champions 2017

- BISP Football Champions 7 Sub-13/15/19 2017

- Senior Invitational Games Champions Pattaya U19 2017

- Bangkok International Youth Football champions Sub-10/14/17

- BISP Challenge Cup U-14 Champions 2016