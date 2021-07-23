BISP alumni competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

OLYMPICS: British International School, Phuket (BISP) sends its heartfelt congratulations and well wishes to two BISP alumni competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which begin later today (July 23) with the opening ceremony at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium (6pm Phuket time).

By Lee Blake, BISP

Friday 23 July 2021, 10:15AM

Chantal Liew of Singapore in action. Photo: BISP Media

Atuhaire Ambala (Class of 2020) and Chantal Liew (Class of 2017) will both compete in swimming for their respective nations, Uganda and Singapore.

Atuhaire will take the blocks in the men’s 100m freestyle next Tuesday (July 27) at 7pm Tokyo time (5pm Phuket time).

Chantal will swim in the women’s 10km open water event on Wednesday August 4th at 8am Tokyo time (6am Phuket time).

Good luck Atuhaire and Chantal – BISP will be cheering you on!

