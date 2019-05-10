THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Biometric ID systems installed at Phuket International Airport

PHUKET: Police Logistics Office Commissioner Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin on Thursday (May 9) unveiled the installation of new Biometric screening systems at Phuket International Airport and said they are ready to use.

immigrationtourismSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 10 May 2019, 02:28PM

Police Logistics Office Commissioner Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin tests new biometric screening systems installed at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9). Photo: Supplied

Police Logistics Office Commissioner Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin tests new biometric screening systems installed at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9). Photo: Supplied

Police Logistics Office Commissioner Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin tests new biometric screening systems installed at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9). Photo: Supplied

Police Logistics Office Commissioner Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin tests new biometric screening systems installed at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9). Photo: Supplied

Police Logistics Office Commissioner Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin tests new biometric screening systems installed at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9). Photo: Supplied

Police Logistics Office Commissioner Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin tests new biometric screening systems installed at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9). Photo: Supplied

Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin with DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9) Photo: Supplied

Lt Gen Tinaphat Phumarin with DERMALOG CEO Gunther Mull at Phuket International Airport on Thursday (May 9) Photo: Supplied

76 biometric screening systems have now been installed at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Supplied

76 biometric screening systems have now been installed at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Supplied

Gen Tinaphat along with Deputy Police Spokesman Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen and Gunther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG Identification Systems – the company that supplies the biometric systems – unveiled 76 new systems at Phuket International Airport putting them to the test for the first time.

Gen Tinaphat told The Phuket News today, “There are 76 biometric systems at Phuket International Airport now ready to use. There are also four systems installed at Chalong Pier and one at the Phuket Provincial Police Office. All should be fully operational by July 1.

“The new system will replace the old with modern fingerprint and face-recognition software and passport scanners,” he explained.

“All equipment is produced by German company DERMALOG which supplies 85 countries at present. The systems are being installed in 170 locations nationwide at land, sea and airport immigration checkpoints.

“The total cost of the project is B2.1 million and it will help solve the problem of people entering the country with fake documents and transnational terrorist infiltration which paints a bad picture of Thailand and affects foreign investment and tourism,” Gen Tinaphat stressed.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Newly appointed Immigration Bureau (IB) Commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, in April, highlighted that IB is ramping up the use of biometric technology at international airports to guard against transnational criminals.

He said that biometric identification, such as retina scans, will play an increasingly important role in preventing the movement of criminals throughout the region.

He told the Bangkok Post that the IB’s job mainly involves safeguarding national security and providing assistance to tourists. “If we focus too much on security, services for tourists will be affected, but if we are lax about security, the country could become a hideout for transnational criminals,” Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

“We want to assist good tourists who have purchasing power. They bring income to the country,” Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton
Condo squat Brit moved to Bangkok, fined, awaiting deportation
Australian Ambassador calls for better safety precautions by travellers
Rent dispute Brit to be deported
New immigration chief to continue predecessor’s “good work”
Cabinet OKs extending visa fee waiver
Border police chief to replace ‘Big Joke’
Visa-on-arrival waiver extension in the works
Hunt begins after Ukrainian passport used in B450k rental motorbike theft
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery
Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz
Frenchwoman deported for vaping
11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally
Russian Consulate-General to open in Phuket this year
Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

To report a case is one thing,to follow up could be a real problem for the investigator and family. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

On photo: And there is the chinese tourist standing, with luggage for 2. Welcome on Phuket island we...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

Wow...the only thing shocking about this is that it has been a few days since a minivan almost kille...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Totally understand why they are under lock and key. It's not like they poured gasoline on their...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Taxi drivers kill people and are still working having not been charged yet but catch some fish and s...(Read More)

Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Ride 4 Kids 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 