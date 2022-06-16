Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

BANGKOK: People who have been convicted of a crime and served their sentence will be able to clear their criminal records, according to a new draft law.

crime
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 16 June 2022, 08:26AM

Three hundred prisoners have been released from Ban Noen Sung prison in Prachin Buri. They have completed a Corrections Department pilot job-training scheme designed to help inmates acquire new skills before returning to society. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / file

Three hundred prisoners have been released from Ban Noen Sung prison in Prachin Buri. They have completed a Corrections Department pilot job-training scheme designed to help inmates acquire new skills before returning to society. Photo: Chanat Katanyu / file

Additionally, about 150,000 criminal suspects whose cases were rejected by the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) or who have been acquitted in court will also be able to clear their criminal records, according to the bill on criminal records, reports the Bangkok Post.

The draft law is aimed at improving opportunities for such people when they are seeking a new job, said Chawalit Wichayasut, a Pheu Thai Party MP for Nakhon Phanom in his capacity as vice-chairman of the House committee on justice and human rights.

At a committee meeting on Wednesday, Royal Thai Police (RTP) officials reported there are about 12 million people who have a criminal record, 150,000 of whom are criminal suspects who haven’t been arraigned or have been acquitted already, he said.

Phuket Property

The committee agreed in principle that these people deserve the right to have their criminal records expunged from the police’s database, which the RTP estimated could be done by September.

Under Section 28 of the constitution, those who have been proved not guilty or already served their sentences deserve to have rights equal to other people, Mr Chawalit said. Already approved in past public hearings, the bill on criminal records now awaits submission to the cabinet, he said, adding it would allow those with a record to regain their place in society.

This bill is crucial to ensure justice as criminal records affect the lives of people who have been acquitted or completed their sentences, said Assoc Prof Yuttaporn Issarachai, a lecturer at the School of Political Science of Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

BigaAResort | 16 June 2022 - 12:54:43 

I don't care about clearing there criminal records,I just don't employ them !except  for cutting gras in my garden,Horst

Kurt | 16 June 2022 - 09:11:20 

It becomes painfull for Thai Government that in foreign governments and on diplomatic parties are talks about the number of serving Thai high ranking people with a criminal record. But cleaning records abroad remains a dream, like that of a Thai professor who tried to steal a painting in Japan. Or that general, flying to Japan with a gun in luggage. Both welcomed back with flowers.

Kurt | 16 June 2022 - 08:56:18 

No illusion that this initiative is to 'serve' the lower class ex-cons. Probably a initiative to clear the many Hi-So's, high ranking convicted RTP officers, politicians and army men. Flour CaptainThamarat, Joe Ferrari, 5 officers who killed suspect in police station, etc. At end they all become 'blanc' like a baby. No ex-cons serving in high positions, are given face back.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cannabis set to be banned from most schools
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration arrival forms to be temporarily halted || June 15
Prayut signs support for Phuket Expo 2028
Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief
Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid
Donbas battle will determine course of war: Zelensky
Arrivals from China still continue to trickle in

 

Phuket community
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

He should also remind people that drinking too much alcohol can lead to bad side effects, such as de...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Dr Kusak seems to be to late with his cannabis advices. Advices/guide lines/ warnings should have be...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

I don't care about clearing there criminal records,I just don't employ them !except for cut...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Eating too much can be a very unpleasant experience, and should never drive after eating....(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Free 'controlled' Cannabis, a new phenominon. A contradiction in words. Something old ruling...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

This farce just lurches from one side to the other. Legal but illegal unless its illegal but legal. ...(Read More)

Police hunt gold necklace snatch thief

So that's the secret to getting speedy action for the RTP. My amulet was stolen!!! What a horren...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

..And that school thinking? Students laugh about it. Where was Dr Kiattiphum the last decades about...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

"Even thought to be delisted it has to be 'controlled'. Sure, like everything in Thail...(Read More)

Cannabis set to be banned from most schools

Yes. Just like alcohol, tobacco, kratom and all other recreational drugs, cannabis has no place in s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Comedy Club
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Lean On Me Live Fest

 