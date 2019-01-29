THAILAND: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the government to abandon entrance exams for kindergarteners to secure seats in Prathom 1 (first grade).



By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 29 January 2019, 10:19AM

Studies show that exams can affect mental health and cause stress. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

NHRC chairman What Tingsamitr made the suggestion on Monday (Jan 28) after the commissioners finished reading a new draft law titled the Children’s Development Act.

Mr What said they found it lacked measures to protect children from being drawn into an overly competitive exam at too young an age.

“Additional measures should be added to the bill to guarantee that children are not required to take the exam, and both kindergartens and elementary schools must ensure the exam is kept at bay,” Mr What said.

The committee held its press conference after the bill passed the first reading by the National Legislative Assembly on Dec 28.

Mr What said Section 8 of the bill must clearly define whether kindergarteners would be exempt from exams.

“The NHRC wants the government to take this opportunity to enact a new law that will really keep children happier at kindergartens or nursery schools,” he said.

“It is obvious that stressful exams could affect their mental health,” Mr What said, citing a study conducted by Suan Dusit University.

Researchers found that entrance exams for Prathom 1 level were not beneficial for the mental, emotional or intellectual development of young children.

“They mostly focus on rote learning,” Mr What said.

“The stress could also affect their relationships with their families,” he added.

The NHRC wants authorities to devise an appropriate curriculum for use in kindergartens and nursery schools.

“The bill only needs some minor adjustments as its main content corresponds with the United Nations-sponsored Convention on the Rights of the Child,” Mr What said.

