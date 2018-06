Start From: Saturday 23 June 2018, 11:00AM to Saturday 23 June 2018, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

At KC Kathu Connection Sport Club Bar & Restaurant 11:00 - 19:00 For the party, the entrance fee is as other days 500 baht for adults and 300 baht for children. For Thai and Thai residents it would be 50% discount. The Party is in collaboration with FLAMINGO.