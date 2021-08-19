The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Biggest ever’ disability rights campaign launched before Paralympics

‘Biggest ever’ disability rights campaign launched before Paralympics

PARALYMPICS: A global campaign aimed at ending discrimination towards the world’s 1.2 billion people with disabilities kicked off today (Aug 19) spearheaded by Paralympic chiefs and backed by a broad group of international organisations.

ParalympicsOlympics
By AFP

Thursday 19 August 2021, 09:35AM

The Paralympic Games opens in Tokyo on Aug 24, 2021. Photo: AFP

The Paralympic Games opens in Tokyo on Aug 24, 2021. Photo: AFP

The campaign, called WeThe15, aims to “be the biggest ever human rights movement”, representing the 15% of the world’s population estimated by the UN to have a disability.

Backed by corporate muscle and bringing together organisations from the worlds of sport, human rights, policy, and arts and entertainment, the launch comes less than a week before the Tokyo Paralympics open on August 24.

“We believe that it’s really going to be a game-changer,” International Paralympic Committee head Andrew Parsons told AFP.

“The fact that the Paralympics are in Tokyo can be a platform for that. It’s incredible.”

The campaign aims to emulate other human rights movements such as Black Lives Matter and #MeToo, and comes with a slick visual identity based around the colour purple.

More than 125 landmarks around the world - from New York’s Empire State Building to Rome’s Colosseum - will be lit up in purple today.

“We want to put disability at the heart of the inclusion agenda,” said IPC chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence.

“There has been so much progress in recent years in terms of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation. But disability has been forgotten about, despite the fact that it intersects those three areas.”

Social media companies are also on board, and celebrities from former football star David Beckham to chat show queen Oprah Winfrey have thrown their weight behind the campaign.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation is also involved.

The campaign is planned to run for a decade, with each year focusing on a different aspect of discrimination faced by people with disabilities, including in employment and education.

The launch comes days before the opening of the Paralympics, which organisers say is a force for promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities and raises awareness about discrimination.

The IPC expects billions to watch the Tokyo Paralympics, boosted by free-to-air coverage of the event provided to sub-Saharan African countries.

Spence said the 2012 London Paralympics - where members of the public snapped up 2.78 million tickets - changed “one in three attitudes towards disability” in Britain.

He also said research showed that there were one million more people with disabilities in jobs six years after the Games than there were before.

“Clearly the Paralympics had an influence on that,” he said.

“That probably gave us the encouragement to deliver this campaign, because we were able to measure the impact that the Paralympic Games has on changing attitudes towards disability and transforming society.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

AIS strikes deal with FAT for live telecast of matches
F1’s calendar cram uncertain on the path to Abu Dhabi
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics
Strong Thai showing at women’s Scottish Open
Man City shocked by Kane-less Tottenham
Why PSG move means Messi cannot be considered as the GOAT
Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool cruise to opening day wins
Atu becomes first BISP alumnus to make Olympic bow
Phuket-based golf star continues to shine
Newbies Brentford beat Arsenal to make flying start
Tokyo 2020 Olympics emerges as a winner
Fans return to crank up the hype as the Premier League is back
Patty, Ariya lead Thai bid at Scottish Open
Cows level series at ACG
Messi joins PSG with Barcelona legacy intact

 

Phuket community
Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

Gee, we never guessed this would happen!! Sack and lock up any official or health worker who uses th...(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

Easy to quote figures that seem to show progress but how can Phuket reach herd immunity when most ha...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

@lelecuneo. Imagine all you want. They have to find red bully boy first then grow a set of b*lls so ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 89 new local infections, one more death

That mass vaccination happening, 2000 per day, at a indoor stadium is a disaster. After 1st vaccinat...(Read More)

‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief

Paper Covid program/rules making flip-flopping is one, but to executive it is two. A lot of energy a...(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

Herd Immunity is a fantasy. With mutating Covid-19 virus herd immunity will never established. USA i...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

Is it not strange? in Thailand a murderer can get bail ( if he has the money), but protest leader Pa...(Read More)

Bank of Thailand urges government to borrow another B1 trillion

Yes, always a good idea to solve a debt problem by taking on massively more debt. Works every time....(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

The TARGET is 70% of the population having 2 injections. Therefore 73% of the target is only 51.1...(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

5000doses moderna for only vip? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
SAii Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 