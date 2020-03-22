Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Biggest daily jump sees national cases hit 411

Biggest daily jump sees national cases hit 411

THAILAND: The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Thailand nearly touched three digits for the first time since the outbreak began as the Department of Disease Control confirmed 89 new cases yesterday (Mar 21), the majority arising from cluster infections at Muay Thai boxing stadiums.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 22 March 2020, 10:27AM

Staff and health workers at prepare for sanitation measures at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Photo: Lumpinee Bixing Stadium Facebook page

Staff and health workers at prepare for sanitation measures at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Photo: Lumpinee Bixing Stadium Facebook page

According to the ministry, the country has now 411 confirmed cases.

Of the new infections, 51 were related to previously identified infection sites, including 32 cases from boxing stadiums in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Samut Prakan, Kanchanaburi, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Surat Thani and Surin province, two from nightlife spots in Ekamai and Sukhumvit in Bangkok, six from a religious attendance in Malaysia (Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat) and 11 from contact with other previously diagnosed COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the remaining 38 cases consisted of 12 returnees (six foreigners and six Thais) from abroad, six who had close contact with foreigners in their jobs and another 20 cases of unknown cause.

The ministry also said the number of cases of unknown cause is now growing at a double-digit rate, and it is getting harder to trace the route of all new infections.

However, Sophon Iamsirithavorn, chief of the Communicable Disease Division, said the number of cases arising from boxing stadiums should begin to fall now after the venues were closed two weeks ago and the 14-day potential incubation period is set to expire. Nearly a quarter of the country’s infections have been traced to these venues, he said.

There are currently 366 patients being treated for the virus in hospitals, of whom seven are critical. Another 44 have recovered and returned home. There has been one death.

Speaking at the daily press conference, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said most patients are of working age who ignored the ministry’s social distancing advice.

“People should show social responsibility and those in high-risk groups should undertake voluntary home quarantines to stop the spread of this deadly virus. The number of infections is rising and so are the number of patients who require critical care,” he said.

He also urged provincial administrations to provide the central government with details of all new cases as soon as they are diagnosed.

