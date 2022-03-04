Big push for Heroines Festival

PHUKET: Phuket officials held an official press conference for the Heroes Festival yesterday (Mar 3), which marked that the festival this year will be on Mar 5-20.

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 March 2022, 09:00AM

The press conference was held at Public House (Lanlom), Central Festival Phuket, with Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong, Rawat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), Chantana Sitthiphan Chief of Phuket Cultural Office, and other relevant officials in presence.

Mr Pichet reminded that the festival aims to honor two Heroines and to increase the potential of cultural tourism in Phuket.

"This festival is the integration of our cultural diversity," he said.

The annual festival will start with a mass ordination of monks to honour the two Heroines at Wat Thepwanaram (Wat Manik), in Baan Manik, Thalang, on Mar 5.

On Saturday Mar 12, there will be a merit-making ceremony at Wat Muang Komanraphat.

From Mar 13 to 15, as is tradition, a light and sound show and historical play will be performed at Phuket Historical Park, for many years called Thalang Victory Field, in Baan Riang, Thalang.

Mr Rewat added that the festival also aims to promote tourism in Phuket by bringing history, way of life, local arts and culture to show to tourists.

Historical drama named ’237 years – praise to the two Heroines Sri Thalang’ on Mar 13-15 will be free for all the three days in three rounds/performances, he said.

A report by the locla office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) noted that the actress Jariya ’Nok’ Anfone and more than 300 honorary actors of Phuket will be jointly performing at the festival.

Moreover, in addition to the historical dramas that are the highlight of the event, there will also be various folklore and Thai cultural performances, Rong-Ngang as well Manora performances from the Phuket Provincial Cultural Office.

More than 200 stores of local food, OTOP goods will be working at the festival, while COVID-19 health and safety measures will be enforced throughout.

Tourist are welcome to join the event.