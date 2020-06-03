Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Big push for domestic tourism

Big push for domestic tourism

THAILAND: The Finance Ministry has agreed to a plan to launch a major domestic tourism promotion next month by giving B2,000-3,000 vouchers to 4 million people and free trips to 1.2 million medical personnel.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 3 June 2020, 07:53AM

The Finance Ministry will launch a major domestic tourism promotion. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Finance Ministry will launch a major domestic tourism promotion. Photo: Bangkok Post

The campaign is aimed at boosting the economy and reviving the tourism sector, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

According to the minister, the Finance Ministry agreed to the scheme proposed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry. Under the promotion, one million tourism vouchers will be allocated to each of the country’s four regions on a first-come first-served basis.

Krungthai Bank will develop an app to support the registration and the allocation of the vouchers, which will be provided between July and October.

While the government has reopened many more businesses and activities under its third phase of easing of the countrywide lockdown, the tourism sector remains a laggard as many tourists are still hesitant about travelling.

Mr Phiphat said the two ministries will finalise the overall budget and details of the scheme and the finance minister will submit it for cabinet approval later this month.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the scheme called Tiew Pun Suk (trips to share happiness) will focus on Thais planning to take inter-provincial trips between July and October.

They would have to register using the app to buy hotel vouchers first. Upon checking in with the vouchers, the government would give a cash rebate to spenders via an electronic wallet and tourists could then use that money to spend on rooms, restaurants, spas or souvenirs.

The thank-you gift for 1.2 million medical personnel such as village health volunteers and subdistrict health promotion hospital workers is to encourage them to take trips of up to three days using local tourism operators.

Mr Yuthasak said the overall budget now is about B8-12 billion but if the Finance Ministry would like to expand the number of recipients to more than the 4 million people and 1.2 million medical personnel currently planned, the budget could go up.

Even though the third phase of the country lockdown relaxation has been implemented and people can begin to travel inter-provincially, there are still travel restrictions in many provinces that require a quarantine period and which prevent visitors travelling freely.

For the possible replacement Songkran holidays expected in July, Mr Yuthasak disagreed with the idea of the having an entire week as a holiday. Instead, he said the government should have a holiday on the Friday or the Monday of each week throughout July to avoid large crowds gathering.

“It would be better for operators to have more tourists during long holidays for the whole month rather than welcome them once and then they all go away,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 03 June 2020 - 10:30:54 

A lot of thai 'pumping around money' is going to take place, not generating 'income money' for Thailand. Mr Yuthasak did some good thinking,

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket confirms ninth consecutive day of no fresh COVID cases
Phuket bus services set for weekend relaunch
UK’s Johnson offers visas for millions in Hong Kong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Airport to reopen June 15! A July Songkran? 1 new COVID case in Thailand! || June 2
Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew
Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June
Phuket officials confirm zero new COVID cases today.
One new national COVID death confirmed, one new case
Thai hotels on the chopping block
Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests
Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Last Phuket COVID patient discharged! Land, sea borders open! Beaches still closed? || June 1
Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen
Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels
Phuket officials mark one week of zero new COVID cases

 

Phuket community
Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA

@Galong Who says water splashing events would be allowed ?...(Read More)

Big push for domestic tourism

A lot of thai 'pumping around money' is going to take place, not generating 'income mone...(Read More)

Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels

Chamber of Commerce President surprised that Phuket Governor 'silently' opened the Phuket to...(Read More)

Offshore health checks for returning Thai crew

@Dek, is this your 'comment' on a article in The Phuket News? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

@Pascale. Yes, foreign people all over Europe already booking their summer holidays in european cou...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

@ DeK, BangkokPost published that 70% of the THAI shareholders are foreign....(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

Nice for many workers that Phuket airports opens 15 June. But from where the 'High riding Hopes&...(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

What's the problem with dogs? This is Buddhist nation where dogs are regarded in Buddhist though...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

wow some people have an inflated importance about themselves, given that local customs and tradition...(Read More)

Hopes riding high for Phuket airport to reopen mid-June

Its again not clear everyone has his explanation, make it simple,comming from bkk quarantine or not?...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 