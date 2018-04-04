Big prizes up for grabs at 7th annual PAPA Youth Talent Competition

The seventh edition of Phuket Academy of Performing Arts’ (PAPA) annual Youth Talent Competition will be held on Sunday, April 29 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Patong.

The competition was started in 2011 to provide an opportunity for many of the musically talented students in Phuket to showcase their talents to the public.

Within a short space of time the Youth Talent Contest became a “must enter” event for young musicians on the island, creating a buzz in school music rooms across the island.

“We start getting phone calls from parents up to six months before the event to find out when it will be taking place again and asking if they can enter their child,” said event organiser Gary Crause.

Each year the event evolves a little, and this year sees the introduction of a category for band and duos with the organisers rolling both the Battle of the Young Bands and the Youth Talent Contest into a single event.

United World College Thailand (UWCT) international school has again sponsored the cash prizes for all of the first, second and third place contestants across all four categories.

Legend Music Recording Studio has sponsored recording time for all of the first place winners to record a song and the Phuket Ice Arena has sponsored some double skating packages.

Class Act Media are the event’s chosen media partner, and all of the winning recordings will be featured on Live 89.5 FM!

Spaces are limited to 40 entrants in the solo part of the contest, and 10 duos and bands for the band part of the contest. The entry fee is B700 per contestant for solo entries, and B1,000 for duos and bands.

The contest is judged by an independent judging panel that will be announced on the day and the fun starts at 11am on April 29 at the Hard Rock Cafe Phuket!

Categories and Prizes

Junior Vocals 8-12:

1st B3,000 plus recording at Legend Music

2nd B2,000

3rd B1,000

Senior Vocals 13-18:

1st B5,000 plus recording at Legend Music

2nd B3,000

3rd B1,500

Senior Instrumentals 13-18:

1st B5,000 plus recording at Legend Music

2nd B3,000

3rd B1,500

Duo’s and Bands:

1st B15,000 plus recording at Legend Music

2nd B10,000

3rd B5,000

For more information visit: phuketacademyofperformingarts.com or email admin@phuketacademyofperformingarts.com

The Phuket News, Novosti Phuket, The Phuket News TV and Live 89.5 are proud media sponsors of this event.