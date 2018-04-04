The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Big prizes up for grabs at 7th annual PAPA Youth Talent Competition

The seventh edition of Phuket Academy of Performing Arts’ (PAPA) annual Youth Talent Competition will be held on Sunday, April 29 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Patong.

The Phuket News

Sunday 15 April 2018, 11:00AM

The competition was started in 2011 to provide an opportunity for many of the musically talented students in Phuket to showcase their talents to the public.

Within a short space of time the Youth Talent Contest became a “must enter” event for young musicians on the island, creating a buzz in school music rooms across the island.

“We start getting phone calls from parents up to six months before the event to find out when it will be taking place again and asking if they can enter their child,” said event organiser Gary Crause.

Each year the event evolves a little, and this year sees the introduction of a category for band and duos with the organisers rolling both the Battle of the Young Bands and the Youth Talent Contest into a single event.

United World College Thailand (UWCT) international school has again sponsored the cash prizes for all of the first, second and third place contestants across all four categories.

Legend Music Recording Studio has sponsored recording time for all of the first place winners to record a song and the Phuket Ice Arena has sponsored some double skating packages.

Class Act Media are the event’s chosen media partner, and all of the winning recordings will be featured on Live 89.5 FM!

Spaces are limited to 40 entrants in the solo part of the contest, and 10 duos and bands for the band part of the contest. The entry fee is B700 per contestant for solo entries, and B1,000 for duos and bands.

The contest is judged by an independent judging panel that will be announced on the day and the fun starts at 11am on April 29 at the Hard Rock Cafe Phuket!

 

Categories and Prizes

Junior Vocals 8-12:
1st B3,000 plus recording at Legend Music
2nd B2,000
3rd B1,000
Senior Vocals 13-18:
1st B5,000 plus recording at Legend Music
2nd B3,000
3rd B1,500
Senior Instrumentals 13-18
1st B5,000 plus recording at Legend Music
2nd B3,000
3rd B1,500
Duo’s and Bands
1st B15,000 plus recording at Legend Music
2nd B10,000
3rd B5,000

 

For more information visit: phuketacademyofperformingarts.com or email admin@phuketacademyofperformingarts.com

The Phuket News, Novosti Phuket, The Phuket News TV and Live 89.5 are proud media sponsors of this event.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling

It's afarce every year, but this year is beyond belief. The Governor and his cronies, together with the Bangkok personal responsible should be kic...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling

Amazing Thailand. How can the authorities allow this farce to happen, and apparently no repercussions for anyone? Hopeless....(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 2 with zero deaths

I went into Patong on Monday morning. I was pleasantly surprised to see that a crosswalk light had been installed at the corner of Bangla. I waited w...(Read More)

Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days

Of course its acceptable. No one cares. With a population of some 65 million Thailand can afford to lose a few and let the families look after the inf...(Read More)

Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days

I cannot believe that anyone can think that this is acceptable for just three days of Songkran ,this is an absolute disgrace . ...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 2 with zero deaths

"Mr Urpo was struck by a motorbike at 00:10am while stepping out to cross the road near the B-Quick car repair centre near the Jungceylon shoppin...(Read More)

Convicted murderer kills again in public toilet

Scumbag, he needs the death sentence! ...(Read More)

Phuket Police ramp up Songkran safety campaign after 30% jump in road-accident deaths

"sometimes people do not follow the law" haha does he ever leave his office, virtually everyone ignores the law here, it's like the wild...(Read More)

Man caught with drugs, fake banknotes in suitcase at Phuket airport

What amazes me is that the police have all these neat signs on the table, weights and quantities. How long does it take to make these signs and how lo...(Read More)

Tour speedboat catches fire from crewman’s cigarette

And the award for the dumbest person of the day goes to?? Well pretty obvious, unless you're a boat crewman!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.