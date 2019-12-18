Kata Rocks
Big meth bust in Chiang Rai, smugglers escape

CHIANG RAI: Army rangers intercepted and seized a vehicle carrying about 5 million methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai early yesterday (Dec 17) but the smugglers managed to escape.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 December 2019, 10:01AM

Rangers seize about 5 million speed pills from a pickup truck crashed and abandoned by smugglers in Chiang Rai. (Photo taken from @armyprcenter Facebook page)

Acting upon a tip-off, members of the 31st Ranger Forces Regiment of the Pha Muang Task Force and Mae Chan district police set up a road block on a road between Mae Chan and Chiang Mai's Mae Ai district.

About 1.30am on Tuesday they tried to stop a pickup truck and accompanying motorcycle, but the drivers sped off. The car was crashed into a house in Lao Fu village of tambon Pa Tueng and the two smugglers fled.

The pickup truck was found to be loaded with 25 sacks containing 4,996,000 speed pills.

Officials linked the drugs to a major smuggling syndicate operated by Lahu people.

