THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Big Joke’ transferred to police HQ

THAILAND: Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, the country’s highest-profile policeman, has been transferred to the Royal Thai Police Operations Centre under an order signed by national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda. No reasons were given.

immigrationpolice
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 6 April 2019, 05:45PM

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn is rarely out of the headlines.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn is rarely out of the headlines.

The order signed by national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda.

The order signed by national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda.

Pol Gen Chakthip, who signed the order on Friday night, police spokesmen and Pol Lt Gen Surachate could not be contacted by reporters on Saturday. Pol Lt Gen Surachate’s Facebook page “Surachate Hakparn”, his Twitter account and the Immigration Bureau Facebook page were offline on Saturday.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate, who is known to be close to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, has been a rising star on the force in recent years. He has rarely been out of the headlines, placing himself front and centre at the scene of high-profile cases involving everything from immigration violators to illegal motorcycle racers, as well as computer crime cases involving another unit that he heads.

The son of a policeman, Surachate was born in 1970 in Songkhla. After joining the force, he quickly rose through the ranks to command a local station and later moved to Bangkok to head the 191 task force. From there he moved to the tourist police before landing the top job at the Immigration Bureau last year. Under his command, the bureau has been aggressively pursuing foreigners who are in the country illegally, visa overstayers and criminals alike, under the slogan “Good Guys In, Bad Guys Out”.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Arrests have been accompanied by elaborate media presentations, featuring large posters bearing details and images of the accused offenders as well as giant pictures of the officers handling the case.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate entered the international spotlight in January, when he reversed a deportation order against Rahaf al-Qunun, a young Saudi woman who arived in Thailand fleeing what she said was abuse by her family. The immigration chief said he would not “send someone to their death”, and she has now been resettled in Canada.

Read the original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese scam call centre busted in Chalong
Guyanese man, 62, arrested in Phuket for age-old ‘black money scam’
Hunt begins after Ukrainian passport used in B450k rental motorbike theft
Several senior Phuket police to be moved in national reshuffle
Russian arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice
Immigration officers dismissed for visa skulduggery
Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz
Frenchwoman deported for vaping
11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally
Failed Phuket restaurateur Ugolini arrested on B280mn tax evasion, fraud
Officer suspended for fake re-entry stamps
Visa crackdown to stay
Police bust ‘brain-for-hire’ syndicate
Swedish national arrested in Phuket, to be deported again
Cops take new tack as crime goes global

 

Phuket community
Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

Oh, where to start with this nonsense: “everything we do is to stop tourists being extorted”- I ...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

LOL. Well 'viciously beating people' certainly isn't 'polite', so I guess they&#...(Read More)

Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized

A good catch! However, it would be great to read later how RTP trace back drugs, gun, ammunition fro...(Read More)

Leclerc repays Ferrari faith with moral Bahrain win

The first race in F1 in years. There were actually on track passes among the top 5 contenders and f...(Read More)

National Ombudsman rails on Phuket Airport security over thefts from luggage

Security? Like planes landing 40 meters over a public beach? Like a fuel tank within grenade lobbi...(Read More)

Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill

How lucky the vehicle's tag was visible- many are not. The skill and ethos of many drivers is wh...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Dirtbag means poor and as a developing nation, it's understandable only well to do- or contribut...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

I wonder if my aquarium fish dying from using the well water has anything to do with my neighbor'...(Read More)

Tourist Police officer flips pickup truck in Thalang

Obviously drove to fast on a wet (??) road. Not tested for alcohol because he not appeared to be dr...(Read More)

Election Commission orders six election re-runs

Well well so count the votes from Thai's in New Zealand as well, and every army base in Thailand...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
Elegant White Charity Gala
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 