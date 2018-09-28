THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘Big Joke’ tipped to be immigration chief

BANGKOK: Deputy Tourist Police chief Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn is tipped to become the new Immigration Bureau commissioner in the upcoming annual police reshuffle.


By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 September 2018, 10:27AM

Maj Gen Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn, pictured in Phuket after the Phoenix tour boat disaster, was approved yesterday to become the next chief of the Immigration Bureau, with an automatic promotion to the three-star rank of lieutenant general. Photo: Tourist Police

Maj Gen Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn, pictured in Phuket after the Phoenix tour boat disaster, was approved yesterday to become the next chief of the Immigration Bureau, with an automatic promotion to the three-star rank of lieutenant general. Photo: Tourist Police

The Police Service Commission held a meeting yesterday (Sept 27) to deliberate the reshuffle list involving officers in positions ranging from commanders to deputy commissioners general.

The two-hour meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, linked by the public to Gen Surachate and his rapid career rises.

A source at the meeting said Gen Surachate would be promoted to Immigration Bureau chief, a position which holds the rank of police lieutenant general.

He would replace Lt Gen Sutthiphong Wongpin, who is tipped to be made the Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner.

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, speaking after the meeting, said those attending had decided on promoting Gen Surachate due to his achievements. Gen Chakthip, however, refused to disclose the new position of Gen Surachate as it was pending royal endorsement.

He said this year’s reshuffle involves 255 positions. At present, the most senior officers in the Royal Thai Police are members of Classes 35 and 36 of the Royal Police Cadet Academy (RPCA), he noted.

Those who are to be promoted to become bureau commissioners do not need to have worked for that bureau before, the police chief said.

Police lieutenant generals deal with management work and they can use their knowledge and expertise to work in any bureau, Gen Chakthip noted.

Gen Surachate has recently been involved in controversies surrounding rape claims on Koh Tao in his current post as Tourist Police deputy chief.

He was earlier tipped to be made commissioner of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau or the Tourist Police Bureau.

The 48-year-old officer from Songkhla is a member of the RPCA's Class 47.

Central Phuket

He rose through the ranks to become acting commander of the Office of the Commissioner-General, in charge of policy coordination with the prime minister.

He was later made Deputy Commander of the Patrol and Special Operation Division and then Chief of the Office of the Commissioner-General.

He was subsequently made commander of the Tourist Police Division and the Patrol and Special Operations Division.

Last month, Gen Surachate was named assistant spokesman for Gen Prawit. A source familiar with the matter revealed Gen Surachate retains strong ties with the deputy premier.

In the reshuffle list presented at the meeting, the source said Pol Lt Gen Chaiwat Ketworachai, an assistant national police chief, would be made a Deputy Commissioner-General. He is from the same RPCA Class 36 as Gen Chakthip.

The five new assistants to the police chief are: Pol Lt Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 3; Pol Lt Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1; Pol Lt Gen Roy Ingpairoj, commissioner of the Police Education Bureau; Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo, chief of the RPCA; as well as Pol Lt Gen Thawitchart Palasak, chief of Provincial Police Region 6.

Meanwhile, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Sutin Suppuang is tipped to become the new CIB chief.

Crime Suppression Division Deputy Commander Pol Col Jiraphob Phooridej is in line to be made division chief.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Location, design of Suvarnabhumi’s passenger terminal questioned
Men re-enact the murder of rich couple
British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report
Hospital apologises for nurse’s violent handling of old patient
Traffickers jailed over child flower sellers
Medical marijuana trials to start soon
Three men confess to murder of missing couple in Phrae
Quarter of capital’s public vans to be retired
Man arrested after couple’s disappearance
Brit’s Koh Pha-Ngan rape claim withdrawn
Pickup truck found but Aussie, Thai wife still missing
The Thai wives who never said ‘I do’
Drug blitz at full moon party
Iranian denies kidnapping, raping former Thai girlfriend
Hua Hin completes laying shark net off beach

 

Phuket community
Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Is that corruption charged Karon/Kata mayor ( some years ago) already procecuted? People forget fast...(Read More)

Phuket Checkpoint snares two more drug smugglers

Silly thai smugglers. With a red plated car! With that it is not allowed to cross province borders....(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

"The case had not been handed to the council for action because the envelope took time to work ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Problems of pollution and environmental management are so chronic and deep-rooted that there is almo...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

What happened to the billions of baht that was raked in by the Karon officials from renting out the ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

There is a small klong across the small street from my house. You can see blue PVC pipes coming from...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

This may sound very good deal, but on the other hand, what will that impact the economy of the hotel...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

I fail to see the need to write spiteful, hateful comments concerning the unfortunate death of a fel...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

No they haven't been charged with anything. It is a charge that is pending investigation. You c...(Read More)

Land rental extended for Club Med Phuket

Who wants money was asked at this meeting. And everyone can see who wants money....(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
China International Boat Show 2019
Melbourne Cup 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018

 