Big Joke in Phuket to highlight regional gun arrests

Big Joke in Phuket to highlight regional gun arrests

PHUKET: Assistant national police chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn was in Phuket yesterday (May 6) to lead a presentation to the press more than 60 firearms seized during an anti-crime blitz last week that was conducted in the name of instilling confidence among tourists that Phuket and neighbouring provinces were safe to visit.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 7 May 2022, 09:00AM

The campaign, ordered by national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, had officers conduct “search and seize” operations throughout the Region 8 Police area, Lt Gen Surachate explained.

The Region 8 Police area comprises the seven provinces of Upper Southern Thailand, including Phuket.

In total 409 “targets” were set for the search and seize raids: 77 in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, 75 in Phuket, 68 in Surat Thani, 54 in Phang Nga, 47 in Krabi, 45 in Chumphon and 43 in Ranong.

All raids were conducted under warrants issued by the relevant court, Lt Gen Suarchate noted.

Locations raided included hotels, rental rooms, guesthouses, resorts “and other areas where crime patterns indicated that they may affect tourists or the tourist area”, Lt Gen Surachate said.

The raids, carried out Monday through Friday last week (April 25-29), netted 67 firearms, including one “war weapon”, as well as three homemade bombs, Lt Gen Surachate said.

The most guns were seized in Chumphon province (16 guns), followed by Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province (14 guns), Lt gen Surachate said.

Also seized during the week were 127,471 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and 9.433kg of crystal meth (ya ice), he added.

Almost as an aside, he added that officers collected DNA samples from 305 individuals who were released from prison as part of the campaign.

“National police commander Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk has ordered police to take action to ensure the safety of life and property of people [local residents] and tourists to support the opening of the country, especially important tourist areas that foreigners and Thais like to travel to visit,” Lt Gen Surachate said.

“During the past three months, there has been a mobilisation to crack down and search the Region 8 area seriously all the time, which has seen more than 1,082 targets searched and more than 193 firearms seized in order to make the tourist areas of Southern Thailand safe from various crimes, so we can welcome tourists and reduce crime in the area. Let the people live in peace,” Lt Gen Surachate said.

JohnC | 07 May 2022 - 09:33:34 

It would instill a lot more confidence in tourists and residents alike if off cuty police stopped packing heat for no reason. That silly Asiam male macho attitude. "Look at me I've got a gun, I'm tough so don't mess with me" Also as bad as Yanks. Priceless!

 

