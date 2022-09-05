British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Big in Japan: Thai mixed doubles stars deliver again

Big in Japan: Thai mixed doubles stars deliver again

BADMINTON: Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed their third title of the year and 15th of their mixed doubles career after winning the US$750,000 (B27.5 million) BWF Japan Open in Osaka yesterday (Sept 4).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 September 2022, 01:55PM

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai pose with their gold medals and trophy after winning the Japan Open 2022. Photo: Supplied

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai pose with their gold medals and trophy after winning the Japan Open 2022. Photo: Supplied

The Thai second seeds rallied to defeat third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 16-21, 23-21, 21-18 in the championship match of the World Tour Super 750 event at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka.

It was their third title this year, following their victories at the German Open and the Singapore Open, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Japanese held a 5-3 head-to-head record against the Thai duo ahead of yesterday’s final, with their latest victory coming at the All England Open semi-finals in March.

However Dechapol and Sapsiree, who are currently No.1 in the world, got the better of their Asian rivals on their home soil, recovering after losing the first game to win the thrilling decider in an hour and 12 minutes.

Dechapol and Sapsiree took home the US$55,000 winners’ cheque while Watanabe and Higashino received $26,250.

“I would like to congratulate both Dechapol and Sapsiree for winning their third title of the year after regaining their No.1 status again in the past week,” said Thai badminton chief Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

QSI International School Phuket

“I was always confident that they would regain their best form and they showed it by beating the reigning Olympic champions yesterday [Saturday] in the semi-finals and also the Japanese pair, who are also one of their biggest rivals.”

She added, “They did very well today, coping with all the pressure from the Japanese fans in the stadium and played so well that they eventually brought the title home.”

Top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan beat third seed An Se-young of South Korea 21-9, 21-15 to capture the women’s singles crown, just a week after retaining her world title in Tokyo.

In the men’s singles competition, Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto defeated fourth seed Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 21-19, 21-23, 21-17.

Jeong Na-Eun and Kim Hye Jeong were crowned the women’s doubles champions after they defeated fellow Koreans Baek Ha-Na and Lee Yu-Lim 23-21, 28-26.

In the men’s doubles decider, China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang beat seventh seeds Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-18, 13-21, 21-17.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Antony scores on debut as Man Utd end Arsenal’s perfect start
Kyrgios stuns Medvedev at US Open as Gauff advances
Verstappen’s home delight at Dutch Grand Prix
Serena greatness will never be matched, says former coach
Havertz seals controversial Chelsea win, Man City held by Villa
Verstappen storms to home pole
Liverpool eye derby delight, Arsenal aim to extend perfect start
Phuket sailing duo impress at Inclusion World Championship
Verstappen hits new high to crush hopes in Belgium
Phuket Petanque Royal Cup opens registration
Return of the ‘Heartbreak Hill’ Mini-Marathon
Phuket readies to host Wheelchair Basketball World Championship
Record-breaking Haaland hits City treble
Thailand, Indonesia drawn in same Asean group
Panchaya to take part in World Championships

 

Phuket community
Traffic fines to increase from Monday

@Capricornball: What bothers you about penalties that the police collect for offenses? Do you want m...(Read More)

Police question drivers over ‘taxi mafia’ claims

So the person who illegally blocked the 100% legal actions of the van driver with menaces? Nothing h...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

never ever use any taxi who stand in front of some hotel, or boat pier or tourist attraction, p,s no...(Read More)

Phuket tourists caught in taxi dispute over passengers

just another day in the jungle.. the usual day in this civilized island..lol ...(Read More)

Staying in Thailand just got a bit easier with LTR Visas

It would be helpful if you stated at the top of this article that I was reading an advertorial so th...(Read More)

NASA Moon launch to attract up to 400,000 visitors

A failure again. They'd be better throwing paper darts at the moon....(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Hmm. The usual respondents here with an expected knee jerk response. Why not try and make a living a...(Read More)

Traffic fines to increase from Monday

@Wiesel, come on mate. Most of us that live here know better. We wear helmets, have licenses, and ge...(Read More)

‘We are not mafia’ say Ratsada Pier drivers

Comical. First, teach this guy what "mafia" means. Second, why give this guy any space to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: All the right moves

Good news just as long as these airlines haven't based any decision on anything proclaimed by TA...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
The 8 Pool Villa
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Sinea Phuket
BDO Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 