‘Big Cleaning Day’ for Phuket

PHUKET: Yesterday (Jan 7) was the “Big Cleaning Day” as cultural attractions across the island received a major clean in an attempt to install confidence in tourists following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Saturday 8 January 2022, 02:36PM

Phuket Provincial government, in collaboration with related departments and organisations, led the campaign with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Saroj Angkhanapilat, Mayor of Phuket City, joining in the efforts in Phuket Town as the sidewalks and roads were sprayed with disinfectant.

The area of Thalang Nam - Thalang Road intersection at Yaowarat Road was of particular focus, an area popular with tourists who come to visit the Sino-Portuguese architecture and get a taste of the old Phuket Town life and identity.

Elsewhere, The Mayor of Chalong Sub-district, Thanaporn Ong Satiphap, led efforts in her Municipality, focusing specifically on Chalong Temple which sees frequent visits from tourists.

In Laem Phromthep Rawai Subdistrict Municipality, Mayor Arun Solos led a team of officials and administrators from the municipality who cleaned up the popular Promthep Cape area.

Tourist numbers have fallen recently as the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread at a rapid pace, with mass gatherings over the New Year period contributing to the spread.

The island-wide cleaning efforts yesterday were undertaken to install confidence and show tourists that stringent disease prevention measures are in place and that Phuket is still a safe and welcome place to visit.