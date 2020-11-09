BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand

Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand

BANGKOK: Observers said Joe Biden’s victory in the United States’ presidential election would have a positive impact on Thailand, noting that ongoing trade tensions with China were likely to cool as the president-elect has vowed to resume constructive dialogue with all strategic partners.

economicspolitics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 9 November 2020, 09:22AM

US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris greet cheering supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris greet cheering supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

 

The vice-president of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), Visit Limlurcha, said that once Mr Biden assumed office, the trade war between China and the US would ease as both nations were likely to start talks to thrash out their differences, reports the Bangkok Post.

That said, Mr Visit said this didn’t mean the US under Mr Biden wouldn’t use trade pressures to punish countries which challenged its demands.

He added that the cost of US-made products would increase because Mr Biden had promised to increase minimum wages for American workers, which he would finance by progressively taxing businesses and rich individuals.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Kalin Sarasin, said that with Mr Biden at the helm of the US, Thailand would benefit from freer global trade, adding the US was likely to rejoin the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Mr Kalin said Thailand must therefore be prepared to resume talks to negotiate several free trade agreements, which include the Thai-European Union and Thai-United Kingdom free-trade agreements, in addition to the CPTPP.

Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020

Thailand has to clearly show where it stands on important issues, including the Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants, as it has an impact on the country’s ability to licence its local herbal extracts, which consequently will have an effect on Thailand’s medical and public welfare sector, Mr Kalin said.

Ghanyapad Tantipipatpong, chairwoman of the TNSC, said Mr Biden looked set to expand trade ties and rejoin the CPTPP, making it an even larger free-trade bloc.

However, Thailand will reap the benefits later as it didn’t apply to join the CPTPP in August.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Mr Biden.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, I wish you every success and look forward to working closely with you and your Administration to further enhance our cooperation at all levels,” he wrote.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DDC releases timeline of Indian COVID patient’s movements
Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris
Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient
Protesters ‘post’ letters to King after police fire water cannon
Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump
Police out in force at Royal Plaza
Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses
Biden wins White House with at least 279 electoral votes, Trump at 214
Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail
Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket
Last candidates enter race for President in Phuket provincial election
Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project
Samui Frenchwoman contracted virus ‘via hotel food trays’, says DDC
Thai Travel Agents Association urges quarantine-free tourism

 

Phuket community
Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient

SHWE Lucky guy ! Is this the only problem you have Horst ...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

Was there recently, and sad to say I'd have to agree with Galong. Over-built, mis-matched develo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses

Paper addiction/hunger of Immigration is (in-) famous. My overseas pension funds combined forces, se...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

@Galong Total nonsense ! Except for a few places ,who are indeed crowded, Khao Sok is still a large...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project

@Edward Reumann What is your problem ? Providing land for them to settle down on undisputed land ...(Read More)

Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail

There are on Phuket no ideas/initiatives of replacing old busses and trucks. See all of them that ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses

Why are the ( thai) people who employ foreign people illegal without visa and working permit not arr...(Read More)

Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient

How did a dutch man get into Phuket? The fact he is in ASQ indicates he entered via Phuket airport,...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project

Squaters? How long have you lived in Thailand? These people have been living here for centuries. ...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

It has turned into a jungle version of Phi Phi Island! Noisy, often crowded, and seemingly unmanage...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
AVC Engineering
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 