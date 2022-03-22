BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said yesterday (Mar 21) that it’s “clear” Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a “severe” Western response if it chose to do so.

RussianUkraineviolencepoliticsmilitary
By AFP

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 04:04PM

US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is considering using chemical weapons in its war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

US President Joe Biden warned that Russia is considering using chemical weapons in its war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

“His back is against the wall,” said Biden of Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia has recently accused the United States of holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

“Simply not true. I guarantee you,” he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

“They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he’s considering using both of those,” he said.

His warning echoed statements made by his administration earlier this month as well as other Western nations, after Russian officials accused Ukraine of seeking to hide an alleged US-backed chemical weapons program.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims... we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” tweeted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden yesterday also reiterated that such an action would prompt a “severe” but so far undefined response from Western allies.

Putin “knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united NATO front,” he said, without specifying what actions the alliance would take.

CBRE Phuket

At the same event, Biden noted that he had warned Putin of a US response if Russia launched cyber attacks against US critical infrastructure.

“We had a long conversation about if he uses it, what will be the consequence,” said Biden, referring to a summit with the Russian leader last year in Geneva.

Earlier in the day, Biden issued a statement warning the US business community of intelligence pointing to a growing Russian cyber threat and urging companies to “immediately” prepare defenses.

“If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately,” he said, citing “evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks” including in response to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s part of Russia’s playbook,” he said.

His statement added that the US government would “continue to use every tool to deter, disrupt, and if necessary, respond to cyberattacks against critical infrastructure.”

However, he underlined that most critical infrastructure in the country is owned and operated by private entities, which cannot be compelled to take specific cyber security measures.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

1.5kg of ‘ice’, 1,500 meth pills seized in raids
‘Phuket Tastival’ food festival set for Saphan Hin
Health department recommends parents spend more time with children
Donations of school supplies sought for poor students
China Eastern plane carrying 132 crashes into mountain
Woman jailed over blood gang allegations
Phuket marks 292 new COVID cases, two more deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket pushes for Digital Nomad Visa, Easier to enter Thailand || March 21
Bangla gets another COVID check
Race to end restrictions
Dee Phuket ‘Red Cross Fair’ is on
Toddler drowns in Phuket hotel pool
Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol
Storm warning for Andaman

 

Phuket community
Bangla gets another COVID check

I feel sorry for the people who work on Soi Bangla. They do a 9 hour shift every day/night...lucky i...(Read More)

Club Med Phuket finally reopens

355 Baht for one day work,? is this correct? any barmaid make more in tip per day . Horst...(Read More)

Bangla gets another COVID check

Developed countries are now wide open, any such vapid PR move there would be to reassure people that...(Read More)

Race to end restrictions

There certainly needs to be a push to educate Thai people. Most Thais are terrified of COVID and of ...(Read More)

No water play in Phuket for Songkran

...And tomorrow simply not exist. @agogohome, the point is that officialdom can 'order'/rul...(Read More)

Troubled deaf man talked down from phone tower

Maybe he just wanted better mobile reception???...(Read More)

No water play in Phuket for Songkran

Gov and V/Gov's have the time of their life to keep themselve busy with trivial matters and unne...(Read More)

Bangla gets another COVID check

All this Officialdom show is just pretending/lying nonsense. Hiding the satisfying self kicking urge...(Read More)

Woman jailed over blood gang allegations

Like I write before “Don’t believe it“ and so crack elite policeman Big Joke was joking. What ...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Dekaaskopp subtle derails. I wrote about 'Global', not about the 'West'. Don't f...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 